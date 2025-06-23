Bitcoin ETF demand drops sharply as geopolitical jitters rattle investor sentiment

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/23 15:20

Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the United States have recently experienced a sharp drop in inflows as investor sentiment continues to take a hit amid escalating geopolitical concerns.

According to data from SoSoValue, the 12 spot Bitcoin ETFs pulled in $1.02 billion over the past week, a significant drop of over 26% compared to the $1.39 billion these funds attracted the week before.

The week of June 16–20 started off strong. Bitcoin ETFs saw $412.2 million in inflows on Monday, followed by $216.48 million on Tuesday and $389.57 million on Wednesday. Thursday was a holiday in the U.S. due to Juneteenth, so markets were closed. But on Friday, inflows fell off a cliff, coming in at just $6.37 million, down about 98% from the average of the previous three trading days.

Most of Friday’s activity was concentrated in two major funds. BlackRock’s IBIT saw $46.91 million in inflows, but that was almost entirely offset by a massive $440.55 million outflow from Fidelity’s FBTC. The rest of the spot Bitcoin ETFs had no activity at all.

The significant drop in investor demand came as President Donald Trump set a two-week deadline to decide whether the U.S. would officially join Israel’s military campaign against Iran, an ally it’s long backed in the region. That uncertainty spooked markets and drove a broader pullback in risk-on assets like crypto.

While last week’s ETF flows reflected early caution, developments over the weekend added to the geopolitical strain and could further weigh on demand this week.

On June 22, American forces launched a coordinated airstrike on Iran, targeting three key nuclear sites. This marked a turning point in the crisis and intensified fears of a broader conflict.

In response, Iran vowed retaliation, warning of “everlasting” consequences and has even threatened to shut down the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for nearly 20% of the world’s oil supply. 

Oil traders are on high alert, with some analysts now projecting prices could spike to $120–$130 per barrel and potentially push U.S. inflation back toward 5%, a level not seen since March 2023, when the Fed was still actively raising rates.

Oil prices are often viewed as a barometer for global economic stability and can influence central bank policy decisions, which can impact investor demand for risk-on assets such as  Bitcoin.

As markets digested the news, investors started moving out of crypto and into traditional safe-haven assets like gold and defense-sector equities. 

Bitcoin felt the pressure, dropping over 2.8% to dip below $99,000 on June 22. Ethereum (ETH) took a bigger hit, tumbling around 9%, while other major altcoins, including Virtuals Protocol, Celestia, Aptos, and AB, were all down over 9% as well.

Despite the sell-off, Bitcoin (BTC) managed to rebound above $100,000 by press time. That recovery was fueled by a 75.8% spike in daily trading volume, which rose to $48.4 billion.

Meanwhile, derivatives activity surged as well, volume jumped 67% to $136 billion, according to data from Coinglass. This suggests some traders may have closed positions due to the uncertainty but are now testing the waters again.

Going forward, the trajectory of Bitcoin will likely be shaped by the pace of diplomatic resolution and the resilience of exchange-traded fund inflows against ongoing sell-side pressure, factors that have historically influenced its performance during periods of geopolitical crisis.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

PANews reported on June 19 that Moonshot announced the launch of Gorbagana ($GOR) on the Solana chain. Its current market value is approximately US$3.7 million and its 24-hour trading volume
Gorbagana
GOR$0.01052-13.56%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0616-10.98%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 09:59
Share
Metaplanet was included in the FTSE Japan and World indices due to its strong performance in the second quarter.

Metaplanet was included in the FTSE Japan and World indices due to its strong performance in the second quarter.

PANews reported on August 25 that according to Cointelegraph, Bitcoin fund management company Metaplanet has been upgraded from a small-cap stock to a mid-cap stock in the index provider FTSE Russell's September 2025 semi-annual assessment, thereby including it in the flagship FTSE Japan Index. The index provider, which updates and rebalances its indices quarterly, has included Metaplanet in the FTSE Japan Index, a stock market index covering mid-cap and large-cap companies listed on Japanese exchanges, based on its strong second-quarter performance. Metaplanet's inclusion in the FTSE Japan Index means it will automatically be included in the FTSE All-World Index, which covers the largest listed companies by market capitalization in each region.
Capverse
CAP$0.06605+0.39%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.138-3.96%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000065-10.95%
Share
PANews2025/08/25 10:30
Share
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority will implement the Basel capital requirements for crypto assets on January 1, 2026

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority will implement the Basel capital requirements for crypto assets on January 1, 2026

PANews reported on August 25 that according to Caixin.com, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority recently issued a circular, confirming that it will fully implement new bank capital regulations based on the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision's crypto asset regulatory standards in Hong Kong from January 1, 2026. In an exclusive interview with Caixin, Faith, a Hong Kong partner at King & Wood Mallesons and a lecturer at the Faculty of Law at the University of Hong Kong, said that the new regulations set a maximum risk weight of 1250% for crypto asset exposures using permissionless blockchain technology, which means that banks must hold capital for these crypto asset exposures at a ratio of at least 1:1. Such high regulatory capital requirements will make many banks unwilling to hold such crypto assets.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020515-8.50%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00004201-3.11%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0695+0.23%
Share
PANews2025/08/25 10:00
Share

Trending News

More

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

Metaplanet was included in the FTSE Japan and World indices due to its strong performance in the second quarter.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority will implement the Basel capital requirements for crypto assets on January 1, 2026

“Rolling Brother” opened two ETH long positions, with the latest 25x leverage long position holding 254.34 ETH

LayerZero wins Stargate acquisition in 4-way bidding war