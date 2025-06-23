Metaplanet holds another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC By: PANews 2025/06/23 11:05

BTC $112,949.55 -1.96% JUNE $0.0616 -10.98%

PANews reported on June 23 that according to an official announcement, Japanese listed company Metaplanet increased its holdings by another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC.