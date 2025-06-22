AguilaTrades quickly reduced its position to $185 million in the past 10 minutes, closing 1,685.13 BTC short orders By: PANews 2025/06/22 21:43

BTC $112,995.85 -1.89% JUNE $0.0616 -10.98%

PANews reported on June 22 that according to @ai_9684xtpa’s monitoring, BTC fell below $101,000. AguilaTrades’ Bitcoin long position losses in the past month have reached $31.72 million. In the past 10 minutes, he quickly reduced his position to $185 million and closed his short position of 1,685.13 BTC, but currently still has a floating loss of $8.21 million, with the latest liquidation price of $98,041.