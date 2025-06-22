The World Foundation issues 1 million WLD retroactive rewards to early mini-program developers By: PANews 2025/06/22 12:00

WLD $0.971 -2.51% JUNE $0.0616 -10.98%

PANews reported on June 22 that the World Foundation tweeted that it will issue 1 million WLD retroactive rewards to early mini-program developers. Eligible builders must meet the following criteria: 10,000+ unique verified users as of May 16, 2025

The product is still active in the ecosystem

Adhere to program guidelines and terms and conditions