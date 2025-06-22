El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, with a total holding of 6215.18 BTC By: PANews 2025/06/22 10:26

BTC $113,008.99 -1.87% EL $0.00462 -3.34% JUNE $0.0616 -10.98%

According to PANews on June 22, El Salvador has increased its holdings of 8 bitcoins in the past 7 days. Its current bitcoin holdings are 6,215.18, with a total value of US$635.7 million.