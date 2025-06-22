Iran: Due to the early evacuation of three nuclear facilities, the US attack should not have caused significant damage By: PANews 2025/06/22 08:48

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Jinshi, in the early morning of the 22nd local time, after the news of the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities came out, an official of Iran's state television said in a live webcast that Iran had evacuated materials from three nuclear facilities some time ago, and the US attack should not have caused significant losses. On the 21st, Eastern Time, US President Trump posted on his social media "Real Social" that the United States has completed the attack on Iran's three nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.