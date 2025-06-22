A whale shorted BTC four times and made a profit of about $14.96 million

By: PANews
2025/06/22 09:13
Bitcoin
Juneo Supernet
PANews reported on June 22 that according to @ai_9684xtpa, the short-selling Hyperliquid whale currently still holds a BTC position of $103 million (1007 BTC), with an opening price of $108,467.1 and a liquidation price of $113,155.06. The current floating profit is $5.74 million, and the funding fee also makes a profit of $1.34 million. The latest stop profit is expected to be $93,622-$94,616. The whale shorted BTC four times and made a profit of about $14.96 million.

