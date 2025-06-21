Useless Coin price surges as smart money investors buy

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/21 21:35
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0,263938-6,05%
Wink
LIKE$0,012253-5,00%
Bluefin
BLUE$0,09622+30,52%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0,007137+9,93%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0616-10,98%

Useless Coin has emerged as a surprising outlier in a bearish crypto landscape, surging over 1,700% in June even as broader Solana meme coins and blue-chip tokens like Bitcoin retreat.

Powered by aggressive accumulation from smart money and whales, and supported by thinning exchange balances, the meme coin has hit a $100 million market cap and caught the attention of traders hunting for upside. While momentum indicators now flash caution, Useless Coin’s rise underscores the unpredictable nature of meme-driven markets—and the powerful role of investor sentiment.

Useless Coin (USELESS) token jumped to a high of $0.1092 this week, up by over 1,750% from its lowest level in June. 

Useless token price jumped even as the crypto market crashed, with Bitcoin (BTC) falling from a record high of $111,900 in May to $103,000. Most Solana (SOL) meme coins have dropped this month, with their market capitalization falling from over $15 billion earlier this month to $9 billion. 

Nansen data shows that smart money investors have been buying the coin. Data shows that its smart money investors bought Useless tokens worth over $94,000 in the last 24 hours.

These investors now hold over 14 million tokens, a 97% increase from the same period last month. Similarly, whales have increased their exposure by over 36% in the last 30 days to over 338 million. 

Useless whale accumulation

Smart money and whale accumulation is a good catalyst for an asset because it is a sign that they expect the price to keep going upwards. Further data shows that the exchange balances have crashed by over 16% in this period to 51.8 million. 

Useless Coin price technical analysis

Useless Coin price

The four-hour chart shows that the Useless token price has surged from a low of $0.005460 to a record high of $0.1095. It has formed an ascending channel and remained above the 50-period moving average. 

The risk, however, is that there are signs that the momentum is ending. For example, the Average Directional Index has plunged from a record high of 70 to 20. The ADX is a popular indicator that measures the strength of a trend. 

The MACD and the Relative Strength Index have also formed a bearish divergence pattern, pointing to a potential retreat. Therefore, the coin may drop to the support at $0.50 as traders start to book profits.  

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

PANews reported on June 19 that Moonshot announced the launch of Gorbagana ($GOR) on the Solana chain. Its current market value is approximately US$3.7 million and its 24-hour trading volume
Gorbagana
GOR$0,010806-16,32%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0616-10,98%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 09:59
Share
Metaplanet was included in the FTSE Japan and World indices due to its strong performance in the second quarter.

Metaplanet was included in the FTSE Japan and World indices due to its strong performance in the second quarter.

PANews reported on August 25 that according to Cointelegraph, Bitcoin fund management company Metaplanet has been upgraded from a small-cap stock to a mid-cap stock in the index provider FTSE Russell's September 2025 semi-annual assessment, thereby including it in the flagship FTSE Japan Index. The index provider, which updates and rebalances its indices quarterly, has included Metaplanet in the FTSE Japan Index, a stock market index covering mid-cap and large-cap companies listed on Japanese exchanges, based on its strong second-quarter performance. Metaplanet's inclusion in the FTSE Japan Index means it will automatically be included in the FTSE All-World Index, which covers the largest listed companies by market capitalization in each region.
Capverse
CAP$0,0662+0,83%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1,141-3,79%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,0000065-10,95%
Share
PANews2025/08/25 10:30
Share
Financing Weekly Report | 17 public financing events; Crypto catering app Blackbird Labs completes $50 million Series B financing, with Coinbase and others participating

Financing Weekly Report | 17 public financing events; Crypto catering app Blackbird Labs completes $50 million Series B financing, with Coinbase and others participating

Last week, the primary market regained its popularity, with five projects with financing scales of more than 10 million US dollars disclosed. Among them, the cryptocurrency insurance company Meanwhile completed a US$40 million Series A financing round jointly led by Framework Ventures and Fulgur Ventures.
B
B$0,54423-4,15%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10105+0,74%
RWAX
APP$0,002853+5,47%
Share
PANews2025/04/14 10:53
Share

Trending News

More

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

Metaplanet was included in the FTSE Japan and World indices due to its strong performance in the second quarter.

Financing Weekly Report | 17 public financing events; Crypto catering app Blackbird Labs completes $50 million Series B financing, with Coinbase and others participating

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority will implement the Basel capital requirements for crypto assets on January 1, 2026

“Rolling Brother” opened two ETH long positions, with the latest 25x leverage long position holding 254.34 ETH