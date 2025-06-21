PeckShield: Hacken was suspected of being attacked, HAI fell by about 100% in a short period of time By: PANews 2025/06/21 08:43

TOKEN $0,01382 -1,77% HAI $0,010327 -0,22% JUNE $0,0616 -10,98%

PANews reported on June 21 that PeckShieldAlert tweeted a reminder that Hacken (HAI) was suspected of being attacked, and market data showed that the price of its token HAI fell by about 100% in a short period of time.