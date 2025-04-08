What should you buy when the market crashes? Crypto VCs are betting on these types of projects

By: PANews
2025/04/08 15:05
Nowchain
NOW$0.00681-1.58%

What should you buy when the market crashes? Crypto VCs are betting on these types of projects

Original article: Steven Ehrlich , Unchained

Compiled by: Yuliya, PANews

Global financial markets have recently experienced severe turbulence, and the cryptocurrency sector has not been immune. However, as the investment community often says, market reversals often create rare buying opportunities for far-sighted investors. In this turbulent environment, it is particularly important to understand the layout strategies of professional investors.

Cryptocurrencies continue to fall along with the broader market as President Trump announced massive and indiscriminate global sanctions last Wednesday. As of writing, Bitcoin is down 5.86% since then, even after recovering from its first drop below $75,000 since the November 5 election. Other large-cap cryptocurrencies such as ETH, Solana, and XRP have also underperformed the market leader during this time.

What should you buy when the market crashes? Crypto VCs are betting on these types of projects

In such a market environment, market panic has clearly heated up. The Cboe VIX index, which measures expected stock market volatility, hit 60 for the first time since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, while the Deribit Bitcoin Volatility Index (DVOL), the closest alternative to VIX in the cryptocurrency market, has risen nearly 30% in the past week.

In this situation, it is natural for investors to seek safety - or buy U.S. Treasuries. However, there is a common adage in the investment community: "Be greedy when others are fearful and be fearful when others are greedy." This means that now is the opportunity to buy blue-chip assets at a discount. To understand how professional money is positioning the cryptocurrency market during this volatile period, two major venture investors who requested anonymity shared insights into their respective firms' strategies and provided key information on which categories and sectors may perform best in the coming weeks and months.

Store of Value: Bitcoin and Ethereum

Although not surprising, both respondents believe that Bitcoin is still the first choice. Gold has hit new highs recently and is widely regarded as a symbol of safe-haven assets. At the same time, Bitcoin is increasingly showing its attributes as a "digital value store". Despite the recent volatility, from the market value comparison chart, there is still a lot of room for growth between Bitcoin and gold.

What should you buy when the market crashes? Crypto VCs are betting on these types of projects

The current market value of gold is about $20.4 trillion, while the market value of Bitcoin is only $1.64 trillion. One investor pointed out: "To reach a 1:1 market value ratio with gold, Bitcoin must rise at least 12 to 15 times. In the current environment, this is the easiest and most secure opportunity."

Ethereum is also considered an asset to watch, although it has lagged far behind Bitcoin in price performance in recent years and is currently at its lowest point relative to Bitcoin since the early days of the pandemic.

What should you buy when the market crashes? Crypto VCs are betting on these types of projects

One interviewee mentioned that after Ethereum switched from proof of work (PoW) to proof of stake (PoS) in 2022, its monetary policy tended to be deflationary, which allowed it to take on Bitcoin's "value storage" narrative to a certain extent. Despite the recent poor network usage and the rebound in inflation, from a valuation perspective, the current price is at a historical low.

Another investor said: “Ethereum is so low now, it’s really a good time to buy.”

What should you buy when the market crashes? Crypto VCs are betting on these types of projects

Solana and the DeFi Opportunity

Decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens have generally suffered a heavy blow this year, with native tokens of exchanges and lending protocols such as Uniswap, Aave, Curve and Compound falling nearly 50% year-to-date. However, both investors believe that this sector is expected to rebound strongly amid the continued tightening of the current macro environment.

What should you buy when the market crashes? Crypto VCs are betting on these types of projects

One of them pointed out that during a period of low stablecoin returns, DeFi may actually see a return of funds . Because in the on-chain lending and borrowing combination cycle operation, there are still ways to obtain relatively high returns. "This is very similar to the situation in 2021," he added.

Two projects worth paying attention to are Raydium and Hyperliquid. The former is a traditional automated market-making exchange built on Solana, similar to Uniswap; the latter focuses on perpetual contracts, which are cash-settled derivatives.

What should you buy when the market crashes? Crypto VCs are betting on these types of projects

If you don’t want to pick a single token, you can also focus on Solana itself. “Solana is like an index fund for DeFi in some ways. There are a lot of very interesting DeFi projects developing on it.”

EigenLayer and Near: The next round of infrastructure opportunities

Both investors believe that the "AI+blockchain" concept that was popular last year was mostly exaggerated . One of them said bluntly, "Basically all of them are empty projects." But he also pointed out that this situation is not uncommon in the early stages of the track, and the ICO boom in 2017 was also the case. "The first wave is usually empty projects, but there will also be a little bit of real things in them, and these are what are worth paying attention to in the next few years."

They believe that the next phase of the AI narrative is more likely to fall on "AI agents," such as travel robots that automatically book tickets. The question is, how to ensure that funds deposited with such agents will not be stolen? One way is to have their security guaranteed by the security of Ethereum itself.

However, Ethereum is not suitable for all projects, mainly due to high transaction costs and the need for some applications to run across chains . EigenLayer was born in this context, providing a "shared trust layer" for applications, allowing projects to leverage the security of Ethereum without having to be fully deployed on its mainnet.

“Once your application runs on EigenLayer, the security of its funds is guaranteed by Ethereum,” said an investor, who also mentioned that Near may also benefit from this trend.

EigenLayer was once one of the most anticipated projects on the market, but its token was launched in October last year, when the bull market was near its peak, and then the price plummeted by more than 80%. But if the current narrative holds, it means that investors can buy at a significant discount. One investor added: "EigenLayer's market value is less than $1 billion now, and this is an opportunity to buy and hold."

What should you buy when the market crashes? Crypto VCs are betting on these types of projects

Overall, although the crypto market is still digesting uncertainties at the macro and policy levels in the short term, for institutional investors, now is a critical time to reconfigure assets and lay out a new round of upward cycle. From value storage assets, to infrastructure and DeFi platforms, to emerging AI interactive applications, the direction of capital betting has gradually emerged.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

AI tokens slide 64% despite 86% usage spike and $1.3B raised — Is the hype sustainable?

AI tokens slide 64% despite 86% usage spike and $1.3B raised — Is the hype sustainable?

Artificial intelligence agents are exploding across the Web3 ecosystem, but AI tokens are telling a different story. According to a June 26 report by DappRadar, on-chain activity tied to AI agents has grown 86% since January, reaching 4.5 million daily…
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.69+6.25%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1303+1.87%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0616-10.98%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/27 12:52
Share
Metaplanet was included in the FTSE Japan and World indices due to its strong performance in the second quarter.

Metaplanet was included in the FTSE Japan and World indices due to its strong performance in the second quarter.

PANews reported on August 25 that according to Cointelegraph, Bitcoin fund management company Metaplanet has been upgraded from a small-cap stock to a mid-cap stock in the index provider FTSE Russell's September 2025 semi-annual assessment, thereby including it in the flagship FTSE Japan Index. The index provider, which updates and rebalances its indices quarterly, has included Metaplanet in the FTSE Japan Index, a stock market index covering mid-cap and large-cap companies listed on Japanese exchanges, based on its strong second-quarter performance. Metaplanet's inclusion in the FTSE Japan Index means it will automatically be included in the FTSE All-World Index, which covers the largest listed companies by market capitalization in each region.
Capverse
CAP$0.06634+1.25%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.142-3.62%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000065-10.95%
Share
PANews2025/08/25 10:30
Share
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority will implement the Basel capital requirements for crypto assets on January 1, 2026

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority will implement the Basel capital requirements for crypto assets on January 1, 2026

PANews reported on August 25 that according to Caixin.com, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority recently issued a circular, confirming that it will fully implement new bank capital regulations based on the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision's crypto asset regulatory standards in Hong Kong from January 1, 2026. In an exclusive interview with Caixin, Faith, a Hong Kong partner at King & Wood Mallesons and a lecturer at the Faculty of Law at the University of Hong Kong, said that the new regulations set a maximum risk weight of 1250% for crypto asset exposures using permissionless blockchain technology, which means that banks must hold capital for these crypto asset exposures at a ratio of at least 1:1. Such high regulatory capital requirements will make many banks unwilling to hold such crypto assets.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020514-8.40%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00004202-2.86%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06949-0.40%
Share
PANews2025/08/25 10:00
Share

Trending News

More

AI tokens slide 64% despite 86% usage spike and $1.3B raised — Is the hype sustainable?

Metaplanet was included in the FTSE Japan and World indices due to its strong performance in the second quarter.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority will implement the Basel capital requirements for crypto assets on January 1, 2026

“Rolling Brother” opened two ETH long positions, with the latest 25x leverage long position holding 254.34 ETH

LayerZero wins Stargate acquisition in 4-way bidding war