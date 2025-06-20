Russia demands Israel immediately stop attacks and raids on Iran By: PANews 2025/06/20 22:55

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Jinshi, the Russian ambassador to the United Nations said that Israel's actions could potentially draw third countries into the conflict. Russia demanded that Israel immediately stop its attacks and raids on Iran.