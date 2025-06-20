Fake Aave ads appear at the top of Google search results, prompting fears of phishing attacks

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/20 17:18
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
AaveToken
AAVE$347.08-1.06%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0616-10.98%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0001797-10.15%

A new phishing campaign is targeting cryptocurrency users by impersonating Aave, one of the most widely used decentralized finance platforms.

On June 20, web3 security firm Scam Sniffer issued a warning that fake Aave (AAVE) ads were appearing at the top of Google search results. These ads lead users to malicious websites intended to steal funds, tricking them into signing harmful transactions.

The phishing websites closely resemble Aave’s official platform in terms of user interface and misleading domain names. After connecting a wallet, users are asked to authorize transactions that can steal assets without them noticing. This kind of scam is hard to spot without technical scrutiny and relies on users’ trust in the top search engine results.

The incident resembles a trend observed in 2024, when several high-profile phishing scams resulted in significant losses for the cryptocurrency industry. In one notable case, a fake XRP (XRP) airdrop campaign impersonated Ripple’s CEO and promoted a fraudulent giveaway that directed users to phishing websites. 

Another popular campaign used Google Play sponsored ads to target MetaMask users, resulting in wallet compromises and credential theft. Due to the development of sophisticated techniques such as malicious ad placements, phishing has emerged as one of the most dangerous threats in the digital asset ecosystem.

Adding to the concern, on June 19, Cybernews reported the exposure of 16 billion login credentials, harvested by infostealer malware and stored in unprotected cloud databases. These include login credentials for websites such as GitHub, Apple, Google, and Telegram. 

Although it isn’t directly related to the Aave phishing scheme, this leak could give attackers a wealth of data to start credential-stuffing attacks and more focused phishing campaigns.

Users are cautioned against using search engines to access cryptocurrency platforms. Instead, they should use verified URLs or saved bookmarks. Additional risk mitigation measures include utilizing hardware wallets, turning on multi-factor authentication, and avoiding storing seed phrases in cloud services.

The Aave impersonation scam highlights a persistent security gap in online advertising. Sites like Google and Meta have come under fire for allowing bad actors to profit from sponsored ad placements. As phishing techniques advance, users will need to be protected by more stringent platform-level controls and increased awareness within the crypto community.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Web3 Infrastructure Upgrade: BNB Greenfield Boosts Data Monetization through Decentralized Storage

Web3 Infrastructure Upgrade: BNB Greenfield Boosts Data Monetization through Decentralized Storage

“If we see data as the petroleum of the digital era, then BNB Greenfield is the Saudi Aramco, providing a series of upstream services including exploration, production, refining and transportation, and downstream companies can further utilize its product for sales or reproduction.”
Binance Coin
BNB$876.85+0.11%
ERA
ERA$0.8452-2.07%
Share
PANews2023/02/10 12:00
Share
Pump Fun hires big-name lawyer to fight Burwick class action lawsuit

Pump Fun hires big-name lawyer to fight Burwick class action lawsuit

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Protos, Baton Corp, the parent company of the Meme coin platform Pump Fun, has hired the well-known law firm Brown Rudnick to
FUNToken
FUN$0.009464-0.09%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.00291-3.80%
WELL3
WELL$0.0001773-0.05%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 09:53
Share
Metaplanet was included in the FTSE Japan and World indices due to its strong performance in the second quarter.

Metaplanet was included in the FTSE Japan and World indices due to its strong performance in the second quarter.

PANews reported on August 25 that according to Cointelegraph, Bitcoin fund management company Metaplanet has been upgraded from a small-cap stock to a mid-cap stock in the index provider FTSE Russell's September 2025 semi-annual assessment, thereby including it in the flagship FTSE Japan Index. The index provider, which updates and rebalances its indices quarterly, has included Metaplanet in the FTSE Japan Index, a stock market index covering mid-cap and large-cap companies listed on Japanese exchanges, based on its strong second-quarter performance. Metaplanet's inclusion in the FTSE Japan Index means it will automatically be included in the FTSE All-World Index, which covers the largest listed companies by market capitalization in each region.
Capverse
CAP$0.0662+1.23%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.139-4.04%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000065-10.95%
Share
PANews2025/08/25 10:30
Share

Trending News

More

Web3 Infrastructure Upgrade: BNB Greenfield Boosts Data Monetization through Decentralized Storage

Pump Fun hires big-name lawyer to fight Burwick class action lawsuit

Metaplanet was included in the FTSE Japan and World indices due to its strong performance in the second quarter.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority will implement the Basel capital requirements for crypto assets on January 1, 2026

“Rolling Brother” opened two ETH long positions, with the latest 25x leverage long position holding 254.34 ETH