Circle's U.S. stock rose nearly 13% before the market opened, temporarily reporting $225.78 By: PANews 2025/06/20 16:17

PANews reported on June 20 that Circle's U.S. stock price rose nearly 13% in pre-market trading, temporarily closing at $225.78. Earlier on Wednesday, Circle's (CRCL.N) stock price broke through $200, closing up 34.25%. Earlier news, the founder of Airwallex said: It's time to short Circle .