Anni Group has established a joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom to prepare for the launch of Hong Kong dollar stablecoin

By: PANews
2025/06/20 13:56
PANews reported on June 20 that according to the National Business Daily, Animoca Brands Limited has established a joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom to prepare for the launch of a stablecoin pegged to the Hong Kong dollar. The three parties will be responsible for Web3 application scenarios, bank resources and retail access, respectively, to promote the application of stablecoins in games, cross-border trade and financial settlement. It is reported that the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government's "Stablecoin Ordinance" will be implemented on August 1, 2025.

Web3 Infrastructure Upgrade: BNB Greenfield Boosts Data Monetization through Decentralized Storage

“If we see data as the petroleum of the digital era, then BNB Greenfield is the Saudi Aramco, providing a series of upstream services including exploration, production, refining and transportation, and downstream companies can further utilize its product for sales or reproduction.”
PANews2023/02/10 12:00
Pump Fun hires big-name lawyer to fight Burwick class action lawsuit

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Protos, Baton Corp, the parent company of the Meme coin platform Pump Fun, has hired the well-known law firm Brown Rudnick to
PANews2025/06/19 09:53
Metaplanet was included in the FTSE Japan and World indices due to its strong performance in the second quarter.

PANews reported on August 25 that according to Cointelegraph, Bitcoin fund management company Metaplanet has been upgraded from a small-cap stock to a mid-cap stock in the index provider FTSE Russell's September 2025 semi-annual assessment, thereby including it in the flagship FTSE Japan Index. The index provider, which updates and rebalances its indices quarterly, has included Metaplanet in the FTSE Japan Index, a stock market index covering mid-cap and large-cap companies listed on Japanese exchanges, based on its strong second-quarter performance. Metaplanet's inclusion in the FTSE Japan Index means it will automatically be included in the FTSE All-World Index, which covers the largest listed companies by market capitalization in each region.
PANews2025/08/25 10:30
