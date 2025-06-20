Cisco Talos: New North Korean threat ‘PylangGhost’ targets crypto workers through fake job sites

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/20 14:13

Cisco’s threat intelligence organization, Cisco Talos, has detected a new Python-based malware called ‘PylangGhost.’ It is linked to the North Korean hacking group, Famous Chollima.

According to a recent blogpost by Cisco Tallos, the PylangGhost is exclusively used by North Korea-affiliated cyber threat actors to infiltrate the hardware belonging to job seekers looking for roles in the crypto industry.

The PylangGhost is a new kind of Python-based remote access trojan that functions similarly to the previously documented GolangGhost RAT that was discovered by Cisco Talos back in December 2024.

Most recently, the cybersecurity firm found that it has been actively used by the hacking group called Famous Chollima to infiltrate Windows systems, while continuing to deploy a Golang-based version for MacOS users. So far, open-source data indicates that most of the victims affected by the malware are based in India.

Famous Chollima is also nicknamed “Wagemole” because of their repeated attempts to steal passwords and infiltrate user’s crypto wallets as well as nab other sensitive information through fake job openings online.

How do North Korean hackers catch their victims?

According to the report, the hacker group lures its victims in through fake job interview campaigns using social engineering. The attackers then create fake job sites that impersonate major crypto firms, including Coinbase, Robinhood and Uniswap among others.

The victims are then required to take part in multiple steps, initiated by fake recruiters. They are then invited to open fraudulent skill-testing websites where their personal information is gathered.

When preparing for the fake interview, the user is then tricked into enabling permission for the site to access their camera and microphone access. During this phase, the fake recruiter will ask them to copy and execute malicious commands under the pretense of installing updated video drivers.

Upon command execution, the malware is able to infiltrate their device. The command enables remote control access of the infected device and grants attackers access to cookies and credentials from over 80 browser extensions.

These include access to password managers and cryptocurrency wallets, including MetaMask, 1Password, NordPass, Phantom, Bitski, Initia, TronLink and MultiverseX.

As previously reported by crypto in April, another North Korean hacking collective, Lazarus Group, have also used similar methods to lure in users. The attackers would deploy fake job applications with at least three strains of detected malware linked to North Korean cyber operations.

Web3 Infrastructure Upgrade: BNB Greenfield Boosts Data Monetization through Decentralized Storage

“If we see data as the petroleum of the digital era, then BNB Greenfield is the Saudi Aramco, providing a series of upstream services including exploration, production, refining and transportation, and downstream companies can further utilize its product for sales or reproduction.”
Pump Fun hires big-name lawyer to fight Burwick class action lawsuit

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Protos, Baton Corp, the parent company of the Meme coin platform Pump Fun, has hired the well-known law firm Brown Rudnick to
Metaplanet was included in the FTSE Japan and World indices due to its strong performance in the second quarter.

PANews reported on August 25 that according to Cointelegraph, Bitcoin fund management company Metaplanet has been upgraded from a small-cap stock to a mid-cap stock in the index provider FTSE Russell's September 2025 semi-annual assessment, thereby including it in the flagship FTSE Japan Index. The index provider, which updates and rebalances its indices quarterly, has included Metaplanet in the FTSE Japan Index, a stock market index covering mid-cap and large-cap companies listed on Japanese exchanges, based on its strong second-quarter performance. Metaplanet's inclusion in the FTSE Japan Index means it will automatically be included in the FTSE All-World Index, which covers the largest listed companies by market capitalization in each region.
