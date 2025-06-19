Trump's mobile phone business: money-making, controversy, and political-business ties

Author: Ethan, Odaily Planet Daily

On June 16, 2025, US President Trump officially announced the launch of his mobile communications brand Trump Mobile, and simultaneously announced its first smartphone T1 and the accompanying "The 47 Plan" communications package. Trump made a high-profile statement in the release: "Trump Mobile will use 'Made in the USA' mobile phones and services", emphasizing that the package will provide roadside assistance, unlimited text messages and other services. The appearance of the T1 mobile phone caused a stir in public opinion.

In fact, this is not the first time Trump has been involved in merchandise sales. Previously, he opened a "Trump Store" on Amazon, selling products including red baseball caps, T-shirts, mugs, etc., with impressive sales performance, which led netizens to joke that his "main job is selling goods, and his side job is being president." The launch of smartphones this time is more like a new site for his "traffic monetization" business system.

The release of the T1 phone coincides with the tenth anniversary of Trump's first presidential campaign, and its political symbolism is self-evident. This is not only a new product launch, but also a self-coronation ceremony of the "brand president".

Product Overview and "Patriotic Feelings" Marketing

T1 mobile phone: "American version 8848"?

Trump Mobile official website: https://www.trumpmobile.com/t1-phone

The T 1 phone is priced at $499 (about 3,580 yuan) and is expected to be available in September 2025. The phone has a brushed metal body, an American flag pattern engraved on the back, and Trump's campaign slogan "Make America Great Again" embedded on the screen.

In terms of configuration, the T1 uses a 6.8-inch AMOLED punch-hole screen, a 120 Hz refresh rate, a 5000 mAh battery, 12 GB + 256 GB storage, Android 15 system, and rarely retains a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Overall, its hardware specifications are at a high-end level.

Taking a closer look at its appearance, some netizens pointed out that the lens layout of the T 1 and the iPhone 14 Pro series are very similar, and the three-camera modules are arranged in the same way, so they joked that it is the "political version of 8848", implying that "the appearance is luxurious but the core is mediocre."

"The 47 Plan": The political metaphor of communication packages

Trump Mobile also launched a communication package called "The 47 Plan" with a monthly fee of $47.45, featuring unlimited calls, text messages and high-speed data, as well as additional services such as international calls, roadside assistance, and telemedicine. The name of the mobile phone service "The 47 Plan" and the monthly price of $47.45 both allude to Trump: he was the 45th president and is currently the 47th.

This type of "digital symbolic politics" naming method has long been common in Trump's peripheral products (such as hats and sneakers) and is a signature strategy of his personal brand narrative.

Trump Mobile official website: https://www.trumpmobile.com/

Who will pay the bill?

The core users of Trump Mobile are middle-aged and elderly conservative voters, veterans and their families, and other "die-hard" conservative fans. They generally value the symbolic significance of "Made in the USA", conservative values, and the importance they attach to national security. This group of people highly identify with Trump and is a typical "emotional brand" consumer group.

It can be predicted that Trump Mobile will launch more accessories with "loyalist logo" in the future, such as watches, headphones, T-shirts or "presidential certified" limited packages, to form a "branded product matrix" and achieve continuous monetization through political identity.

Focus of controversy: The truth about "Made in the USA" and the dilemma of cost-effectiveness

Does “Made in the USA” hold water?

Although the Trumps repeatedly stressed that the T1 was "designed and manufactured in the United States," it was soon questioned by many parties. Apple Insider analyst Max Weinbach pointed out that the T1 is actually very similar to T-Mobile's REVVL 7 Pro, which is produced by Chinese ODM manufacturer Wingtech Technology, and the production site may be located in Jiaxing, Wuxi or Kunming.

Dai Tinglong, a professor at Johns Hopkins University's Carey Business School, pointed out that most of the components used in the T1 cannot be manufactured in the United States, and the United States currently lacks the ability to build a complete smartphone industry chain. He said, "It may take more than five years of infrastructure construction to manufacture such a product in the United States."

In addition, according to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) regulations on "Made in the USA", products must be "all or substantially" assembled and manufactured in the United States. The T1 is obviously difficult to meet this standard.

Is the brand premium reasonable?

The T 1 is priced at $499, which is generally more than $150 more than other Android phones with the same configuration on the market (such as Pixel 7 a and Moto Edge). More importantly, most of its value-added services can be provided by MVNOs (virtual operators) on the market at a lower price.

This premium is obviously not for performance, but for brand, belief and identity. From the perspective of "cost-effectiveness", this strategy is not reasonable; but from the perspective of "tribal consumption", its pricing may strengthen brand loyalty. This kind of positioning is similar to Apple's early "Think Different" differentiation strategy, which is worth reference.

Where is the boundary between politics and business?

Trump is currently both the incumbent President of the United States and the symbolic owner of Trump Mobile. His family business has continuously used political identities in the process of promoting mobile phones, sparking widespread discussion on the "inseparability of politics and business."

In 2024, his personal income reached $600 million, from multiple channels including golf courses, brand licensing and cryptocurrencies. DA Davidson analyst Jill Luria believes that the launch of Trump Mobile is another typical example of "using political capital for commercial realization". Previously, the company launched a series of consumer-oriented commercial products, first the social media platform Truth, and then the cryptocurrency that promoted the president and his wife.

NBC commented that Trump Mobile is becoming the latest part of Trump's "family business machine," continuing its model of converting political influence into retail profitability. In this narrative of "president as brand," the boundaries between public roles and private interests are becoming increasingly blurred.

Deeper business logic: Web3 economic experiments and "traffic mining"

Trump's mobile phone is not just a communication terminal, it may be the outpost of a larger "Web3+ political economy" experiment. Crypto investor Mark Cuban posted on the X platform that Trump Mobile may be pre-installed with a crypto wallet that supports TRUMP Meme coin, stablecoin USD1 and family-related project WLFI. He speculated: "This phone gets fees through wallet transactions and can be pre-loaded with anything they want to sell."

This strategy of "hardware as wallet" and "phone as entry" is the key to Solana Saga's counterattack: Saga was initially priced high and had poor sales, but with the airdrop of BONK tokens, the actual value obtained by users far exceeded the phone itself, and the phone was quickly sold out. If Trump Mobile copies this model and launches a reward mechanism similar to "buy a phone and get MAGA coins" or "airdrop DJT stocks", its mobile phone will no longer be just a terminal, but an "identity token" and "boarding certificate".

Under this mechanism, consumers are transformed into participants, investors and even evangelists, evolving from "presidential fans" to "economic stakeholders", forming a self-driven fission traffic structure.

Conclusion: Political tool or market newcomer?

The birth of Trump Mobile is Trump's latest practice in commercializing the "traffic-brand-asset" path.

If it only stays at the level of "OEM mobile phones + conservative audiences", it may not be able to escape the fate of being a "flash in the pan".

However, if it continues to advance its integration with the Web3 economic model, promotes DJT share airdrops, and launches equity assets such as MAGA coins, Trump Mobile is very likely to build a "closed economic ecosystem" that integrates politics, business, finance, and community.

In this process, mobile phones have become "mobile identity tags", political views have become assets, votes have been transformed into tokens, and consumers have been integrated into a new round of narrative system for the Trump brand.

This is definitely not a replacement for the iPhone, but rather an endorsement of a value system. How Trump Mobile will develop depends on whether it really makes that "golden call to the new world."