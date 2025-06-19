FOMC and Canadian ETF Debut Fail To Pump XRP Price: What Catalyst Does XRP Need?

By: 99Bitcoins
2025/06/19 18:43
U
U$0.01196-20.79%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.712-0.93%
XRP
XRP$3.0376-0.33%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002917-3.69%

XRP price is down when writing and trending below $3.50. Ripple is struggling for momentum despite the launch of three spot XRP ETFs in Canada and FOMC expectations in the U.S.

The XRP Army often expects the coin to go “up only.” It has been on an uptrend, and since Donald Trump took office, xrp logoXRP ▲0.15% has risen in the market cap rankings and is now one of the best cryptos to buy.

XRP Price Consolidates

Whether XRP will break above $3.50 in June 2025 remains to be seen. Still, bulls are optimistic, expecting prices to tick higher and break above key resistance levels at around $2.40 and $2.60 in the coming days.

Technically, the local support is at $2.00. As long as prices trend above this level, buyers may view every dip as a loading opportunity.

XRP
Price
Market Cap
XRP
$118.68B
24h7d30d1yAll time

Multiple triggers, including favorable regulations and institutions racing to create complex XRP products, could prop up prices. Even so, the coin is still moving sideways, and buyers are staying away, a move that’s also being felt by some of the best Solana meme coins.

Spot XRP ETF Launch in Canada

Notably, the launch of Canada’s first spot XRP ETFs was expected to drive prices, as institutions in the country now have a clear route for direct exposure to XRP.

Purpose Investments, 3iQ, and Evolve ETFs rolled out spot XRP ETFs, listing them on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) on June 18 under the tickers XRPP, XRPQ, and XRP, respectively.

As expected with any spot XRP ETF, shares issued are directly backed by XRP. Investors who buy them are also eligible for tax-sheltered investment accounts like TFSAs and RRSPs in Canada.

Looking at how these spot XRP ETFs are structured, Purpose Investments’ product offers USD-denominated and CAD-hedged versions of their XRPP.

Meanwhile, 3iQ sought a competitive advantage by waiving fees until the end of the year to draw more inflows.

In the United States, the SEC has yet to approve any spot XRP ETF. Some heavyweights that have applied to issue this derivative product include Franklin Templeton and 21Shares.

After the SEC delayed its decision on the Franklin Templeton spot XRP ETF application on June 17, eyes are on whether the regulator will also put off approval on the Grayscale on October 18.

Overall, Polymarket punters have placed a 90% chance that a spot XRP ETF will be approved in the United States by the end of 2025.

XRP price is down. Ripple is struggling for momentum despite the launch of three spot XRP ETFs in Canada and FOMC expectations in the U.S.

(Source)

FOMC Crypto Disappointment

Much was expected from the FOMC meeting in the United States.

Although the Federal Reserve was expected to keep rates steady between 4.25% and 4.50%, the Jerome Powell press conference was supposed to move markets. However, it didn’t.

Instead, the Federal Reserve was cautious, citing risks posed by Donald Trump’s tariffs. There were also mentions of sticky inflation and resilient labor markets.

This combination meant the central bank kept rates steady, disincentivizing aggressive positions in crypto assets, including XRP.

Looking at the FOMC Dot Plot, the market still expects two 25-basis-point rate cuts in 2025. Even so, from Jerome Powell’s press conference, the central bank maintains a hawkish tone.

XRP price is down. Ripple is struggling for momentum despite the launch of three spot XRP ETFs in Canada and FOMC expectations in the U.S.

(Source)

Notably, seven members of the FOMC now support no cuts in 2025, up from previous projections.

Moreover, the FOMC remains data-dependent. While they could cut rates in upcoming meetings, they are still assessing the impact of tariffs on inflation, which could dampen economic growth.

7 High-Risk High-Reward Cryptos for 2025

The post FOMC and Canadian ETF Debut Fail To Pump XRP Price: What Catalyst Does XRP Need? appeared first on 99Bitcoins.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Analysis: Due to the collapse of LUNA and FTX, LPs are cautious and medium-sized crypto funds may become hollow in the future

Analysis: Due to the collapse of LUNA and FTX, LPs are cautious and medium-sized crypto funds may become hollow in the future

PANews reported on August 25 that according to The Block, industry insiders revealed that since the collapse of Terra (LUNA) and FTX in 2022, the financing scale of cryptocurrency venture capital has shrunk sharply as LPs have become more cautious. Cryptocurrency venture capital is now competing with ETFs and DATs for capital inflows. Data from The Block Pro shows that 329 funds raised over $86 billion in 2022, but this figure plummeted to $11.2 billion in 2023 and $7.95 billion in 2024. By 2025, 28 funds had raised only $3.7 billion. Both the amount raised and the number of funds are showing a sharp decline, reflecting stricter capital screening by limited partners. While family offices, wealthy individuals, and crypto-native funds remain active in cryptocurrency venture capital, these institutions have significantly withdrawn since 2022. Small, well-funded funds with a size of less than $50 million may have a chance to survive, as will larger funds like Paradigm and a16z. However, mid-sized crypto funds may become hollowed out and eventually disappear.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10112+0.84%
Terra
LUNA$0.1591-0.81%
Terraport
TERRA$0.003159-3.39%
Share
PANews2025/08/25 08:46
Share
Ethereum (ETH) Price Set To Surge To New Highs, But Traders Are Piling Into a Viral 50x DeFi Crypto at $0.035

Ethereum (ETH) Price Set To Surge To New Highs, But Traders Are Piling Into a Viral 50x DeFi Crypto at $0.035

The post Ethereum (ETH) Price Set To Surge To New Highs, But Traders Are Piling Into a Viral 50x DeFi Crypto at $0.035 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Ethereum (ETH) crawls towards its potential breakout, traders are shifting their focus to a new DeFi contender that’s building viral momentum, Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Existing investors are set for a 300% ROI minimum profit at listing. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has crossed more than $14.8 million and has over 15600 investors to date.  Promising aggressive 50x growth projections as ETH makes its systematic ascent. As decentralized finance ecosystems mature at a frenzied pace, Mutuum Finance’s new model is taking liquidity and headlines by storm, setting itself up for a dramatic shift in crypto market sentiment. Ethereum Trades Near $4,296 as Market Cautious, with Mutuum Finance on the Fringe Ethereum (ETH) is currently trading at approximately $4,295.94 with some intraday stability after corrections and ETF-driven volatility recently. The broader crypto market has been defined by muted investor sentiment as Ethereum finds it difficult to consolidate near the $4,100–$4,300 zone amid short-term pressure and macroeconomic conditions. Meanwhile, the narrative wraps up with an update on emerging interest in a viral DeFi project, Mutuum Finance. Mutuum Finance Stage 6 Presale Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is currently in the sixth presale round, priced at $0.035 per token. Following this round, the price increases by 14.29% to $0.04, reflecting growing demand and confidence by early adopters. The presale has already garnered over 15,600 investors and over $14.8 million in funding, reflecting strong early traction and investor interest. A USD-Pegged Stablecoin on Ethereum Mutuum Finance will launch a USD-pegged stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain with the objective of providing a stable, transparent, and secure store of value. The stablecoin will act as a stable digital asset for everyday transactions, decentralized applications, and portfolio stability over the long term. Unlike algorithmic stablecoins, which have always proven to be vulnerable to market volatility, this asset is designed with the…
NEAR
NEAR$2.678+0.29%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10112+0.84%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01306-0.60%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 09:38
Share
Bitcoin price steady as Fed keeps interest rates stable

Bitcoin price steady as Fed keeps interest rates stable

Fed maintains interest rates at current levels, despite pressures from the White House.
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004904-6.26%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.019629+0.52%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 02:13
Share

Trending News

More

Analysis: Due to the collapse of LUNA and FTX, LPs are cautious and medium-sized crypto funds may become hollow in the future

Ethereum (ETH) Price Set To Surge To New Highs, But Traders Are Piling Into a Viral 50x DeFi Crypto at $0.035

Bitcoin price steady as Fed keeps interest rates stable

PA Daily | Truth Social denies rumors of launching a new meme coin; 17 wallets out of 220 holders before Trump dinner have cleared TRUMP tokens

Pudgy Penguins CEO: Revenue expected to reach $50 million this year, plans IPO within two years