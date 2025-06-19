Analysis: Bitcoin’s dormant supply growth outpaces new issuance for the first time in history

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/19 15:22
Bitcoin
BTC$113,554.01-1.24%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1011+0.82%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00677-3.00%

For the first time in Bitcoin’s history, the amount of BTC held dormant for a decade or more is now growing faster than the network is producing new coins. 

This shift, which began shortly after the April 2024 halving, marks a critical turning point in Bitcoin’s (BTC) supply dynamics, according to a June 18 report by Fidelity Digital Assets. As of June 8, an average of 566 BTC per day is crossing into the “ancient supply” category, meaning the coins have not moved in 10 years or more. 

That figure now exceeds the network’s post-halving daily issuance rate of 450 BTC. Fidelity’s analysis stresses how the growing influence of long-term holders is redefining Bitcoin’s scarcity narrative in real-time.

Dormant coins are often interpreted as a sign of conviction, or in some cases, permanent loss due to inaccessible private keys. Regardless of motive, the numbers are significant.

Over 3.4 million BTC, more than 17% of the total supply, have not moved in at least a decade. That figure includes coins mined in Bitcoin’s early years, with Satoshi Nakamoto considered the first 10-year holder as of January 2019.

This trend is more than symbolic. Fidelity notes that fewer than 3% of days since 2019 have seen a decline in ancient supply, while the portion of coins held for five years or more is also decreasing far less often than it rises. 

At the same time, public companies are increasingly contributing to this long-term cohort. As of June 8, 27 listed firms held more than 800,000 BTC combined. Projections suggest ancient supply could account for 30% of all Bitcoin in circulation by 2035 if this pattern holds.

Still, high conviction isn’t absolute. Since the 2024 U.S. election, the report notes that ancient supply has fallen day-to-day 10% of the time, about four times the historical average. For holders of five years or more, that volatility is even higher, with 39% of days showing net outflows.

These movements partly explain the choppy price action in early 2025 and serve as a reminder that even long-term holders can be shaken in uncertain markets. Fidelity emphasizes that scarcity is not the only factor influencing price.

However, when issuance is decreasing and long-term supply is tightening, there is a greater chance of upward price pressure, especially if institutional and new ETF product demand picks up speed.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Analysis: Due to the collapse of LUNA and FTX, LPs are cautious and medium-sized crypto funds may become hollow in the future

Analysis: Due to the collapse of LUNA and FTX, LPs are cautious and medium-sized crypto funds may become hollow in the future

PANews reported on August 25 that according to The Block, industry insiders revealed that since the collapse of Terra (LUNA) and FTX in 2022, the financing scale of cryptocurrency venture capital has shrunk sharply as LPs have become more cautious. Cryptocurrency venture capital is now competing with ETFs and DATs for capital inflows. Data from The Block Pro shows that 329 funds raised over $86 billion in 2022, but this figure plummeted to $11.2 billion in 2023 and $7.95 billion in 2024. By 2025, 28 funds had raised only $3.7 billion. Both the amount raised and the number of funds are showing a sharp decline, reflecting stricter capital screening by limited partners. While family offices, wealthy individuals, and crypto-native funds remain active in cryptocurrency venture capital, these institutions have significantly withdrawn since 2022. Small, well-funded funds with a size of less than $50 million may have a chance to survive, as will larger funds like Paradigm and a16z. However, mid-sized crypto funds may become hollowed out and eventually disappear.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10112+0.84%
Terra
LUNA$0.1591-0.81%
Terraport
TERRA$0.003159-3.39%
Share
PANews2025/08/25 08:46
Share
Ethereum (ETH) Price Set To Surge To New Highs, But Traders Are Piling Into a Viral 50x DeFi Crypto at $0.035

Ethereum (ETH) Price Set To Surge To New Highs, But Traders Are Piling Into a Viral 50x DeFi Crypto at $0.035

The post Ethereum (ETH) Price Set To Surge To New Highs, But Traders Are Piling Into a Viral 50x DeFi Crypto at $0.035 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Ethereum (ETH) crawls towards its potential breakout, traders are shifting their focus to a new DeFi contender that’s building viral momentum, Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Existing investors are set for a 300% ROI minimum profit at listing. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has crossed more than $14.8 million and has over 15600 investors to date.  Promising aggressive 50x growth projections as ETH makes its systematic ascent. As decentralized finance ecosystems mature at a frenzied pace, Mutuum Finance’s new model is taking liquidity and headlines by storm, setting itself up for a dramatic shift in crypto market sentiment. Ethereum Trades Near $4,296 as Market Cautious, with Mutuum Finance on the Fringe Ethereum (ETH) is currently trading at approximately $4,295.94 with some intraday stability after corrections and ETF-driven volatility recently. The broader crypto market has been defined by muted investor sentiment as Ethereum finds it difficult to consolidate near the $4,100–$4,300 zone amid short-term pressure and macroeconomic conditions. Meanwhile, the narrative wraps up with an update on emerging interest in a viral DeFi project, Mutuum Finance. Mutuum Finance Stage 6 Presale Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is currently in the sixth presale round, priced at $0.035 per token. Following this round, the price increases by 14.29% to $0.04, reflecting growing demand and confidence by early adopters. The presale has already garnered over 15,600 investors and over $14.8 million in funding, reflecting strong early traction and investor interest. A USD-Pegged Stablecoin on Ethereum Mutuum Finance will launch a USD-pegged stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain with the objective of providing a stable, transparent, and secure store of value. The stablecoin will act as a stable digital asset for everyday transactions, decentralized applications, and portfolio stability over the long term. Unlike algorithmic stablecoins, which have always proven to be vulnerable to market volatility, this asset is designed with the…
NEAR
NEAR$2.678+0.29%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10112+0.84%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01306-0.60%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 09:38
Share
Bitcoin price steady as Fed keeps interest rates stable

Bitcoin price steady as Fed keeps interest rates stable

Fed maintains interest rates at current levels, despite pressures from the White House.
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004904-6.26%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.019629+0.52%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 02:13
Share

Trending News

More

Analysis: Due to the collapse of LUNA and FTX, LPs are cautious and medium-sized crypto funds may become hollow in the future

Ethereum (ETH) Price Set To Surge To New Highs, But Traders Are Piling Into a Viral 50x DeFi Crypto at $0.035

Bitcoin price steady as Fed keeps interest rates stable

PA Daily | Truth Social denies rumors of launching a new meme coin; 17 wallets out of 220 holders before Trump dinner have cleared TRUMP tokens

Pudgy Penguins CEO: Revenue expected to reach $50 million this year, plans IPO within two years