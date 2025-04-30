Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose

By: PANews
2025/04/30 15:24
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.737-1.04%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10141+1.30%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13864--%

By Connor Sephton , CryptoNews

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

It has been 100 days since Trump returned to the White House, a period during which global markets have been turbulent, filled with uncertainty and chaos.

The crypto market was hopeful when Trump was successfully re-elected. However, despite some major Bitcoin-positive announcements from Trump after he took office, crypto investors were disappointed.

Just before the inauguration, Trump released the official token $TRUMP, which caused a frenzy in the market and also sparked a lot of controversy. Some critics believe that this move is a clear conflict of interest and may even threaten national security.

$TRUMP is now down 82% from its all-time high of $75.35 on January 19. But $MELANIA has performed even worse, plummeting by nearly 97%.

Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose

 Source: CoinGecko

After Trump entered the White House, people speculated that he would sign a series of executive orders supporting cryptocurrencies on his first day in office, including the establishment of a strategic Bitcoin reserve. But these orders did not come out. On January 20, Bitcoin soared to a record high of $109,000 and has never returned to this level since then.

Trump did quickly deliver on some of his campaign promises made at the Bitcoin 2024 conference in Nashville. Ross Ulbricht, the founder of the darknet market Silk Road, received a full and unconditional pardon. Photos circulated online showed him smiling for the first time after being released from prison after 11 years. Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) was also reportedly lobbying for a pardon, but this has not yet materialized.

Meanwhile, several Bitcoin-friendly members of Trump’s cabinet were quickly confirmed by the Senate, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who once declared: “Cryptocurrency is about freedom, and the cryptocurrency economy is here to stay.”

Others are facing intense scrutiny. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick was sharply criticized during his confirmation hearing but downplayed questions about his company’s relationship with the Tether stablecoin.

The White House appointed David Sacks as the first AI and cryptocurrency "czar". Before taking office, he sold his BTC, ETH and SOL holdings. The appointment won widespread praise, even Trump critic Anthony Scaramucci, founder of Skybridge Capital, praised it.

In addition, Trump's businesses are increasingly involved in the field of digital assets. Trump Media and Technology Group has accumulated huge cryptocurrency reserves and launched a series of exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

For Trump, there is a simple rule: always be prepared for the unexpected. As early as March 2, Trump suddenly announced on Truth Social that he intended to create a "US Crypto Reserve" containing XRP, Solana and Cardano. As soon as the news came out, the prices of these altcoins soared, some even increased by as much as 70%. However, BTC and ETH were not mentioned in the initial post, but subsequent supplementary statements emphasized that these two flagship digital assets will also "become the core of the reserve."

Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose

As soon as the news that BTC will be lumped in with other altcoins came out, it quickly sparked heated discussions, with experts calling the proposal "ridiculous" and "chaotic." People also expressed concerns about the feasibility of the plan, fearing that it may require congressional approval to launch, and that there are few specific details, including the allocation of funds, the source of funds for the reserve, and when it will take effect.

All of these issues ultimately became irrelevant. Trump did a U-turn and quickly signed an executive order to build a strategic bitcoin reserve as planned—along with other cryptocurrencies.

Although this marks one of the biggest adoption milestones in Bitcoin’s history, BTC sold off sharply as investors digested the news. Why? Because the executive order states that no new BTC may be purchased for reserves, other than Bitcoin seized from criminals, unless the acquisition can be done in a way that does not impact the budget. This is also bad news for XRP, SOL, and ADA, as the United States does not currently hold these tokens.

Bitcoin supporters have long expected the U.S. to become a significant buyer of bitcoin — and meet Sen. Cynthia Lummis’s ambitious goal of amassing 1 million bitcoins in five years. But using taxpayer money to do so would be extremely hypocritical, especially given Musk’s commitment to drastically cut federal government spending.

According to Arkham Intelligence, there are currently about 198,000 bitcoins in the U.S. wallets, worth about $18.8 billion. But as JAN3 CEO Samson Mow pointed out, the actual size of the U.S. strategic bitcoin reserve may be much smaller - because 95,000 of them will eventually be returned to Bitfinex. However, Mow is not pessimistic about this, and he believes that the significance of Trump's policy is still "significant" because it will encourage other major economies to follow suit.

Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose

Shortly after Trump announced the establishment of the Bitcoin reserve, the White House held its first cryptocurrency summit on March 7, attended by industry giants including MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor and Coinbase's Brian Armstrong. However, the outside world's evaluation of the summit was mixed, with some analysts believing that "it was more like a political stage than a meaningful policy forum."

But investors have tougher issues to deal with, with Trump facing accusations that he is deliberately suppressing the stock market to force the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates. The S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 have been hammered, and the close correlation between the two means that Bitcoin's sell-off is larger.

To make matters worse after “Liberation Day,” the president announced sweeping and punitive tariffs on some of America’s closest trading partners, causing a sharp increase in the cost of imported goods. Bitcoin fell to around $80,000 in early April as the likelihood of a recession rose and the war of words between Washington and Beijing escalated.

Bitcoin was at risk of falling below $75,000, a 30% discount to its all-time high on Inauguration Day. But Trump confirmed a 90-day suspension of reciprocal tariffs on most countries, while tariffs on China were raised again to 145%, temporarily bringing some relief to the market. When smartphones and computers were exempted from these aggressive trade policies, the market further fueled optimism. However, the White House's constant back-and-forth has left investors anxious and exhausted, and many are now reducing their holdings of US assets and investing in gold instead.

It’s nearly impossible to keep up with the constant flow of news coming out of Washington these days. As all this is happening, Trump has stepped up his attacks on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell — posting on Truth Social, “The sooner Powell gets fired the better!”

While presidents generally do not have the power to fire the heads of independent federal agencies, a Supreme Court case could change that precedent, allowing Trump to begin meddling in the Fed’s affairs. Critics across the political spectrum worry that could lead to another market rout that briefly brought the S&P 500 to the brink of a bear market.

Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose

One key appointment that was slightly delayed was the confirmation of SEC Chairman Paul Atkins, who was chosen to replace anti-cryptocurrency Gary Gensler. That appointment was finally completed last week, and one of his first tasks will be to decide whether to approve an ETF that tracks altcoins like XRP.

Meanwhile, even as the price of $TRUMP has been falling, the team behind it has come up with a novel way to attract attention. They are hosting an “exclusive” dinner for the 220 people who hold the most tokens, sparking a hoarding frenzy between now and May 12. Upon the announcement, the value of $TRUMP soared 64%.

But some on crypto Twitter were upset, believing the dinner was “a trap to dump and take more profits from those who bought in due to FOMO.” One analyst urged those who bought $TRUMP at the highs to get out as soon as possible.

Bitcoin is down 12% over the past 100 days, while the S&P 500 is down 8.6%. Tariff threats linger. A new CNN poll shows 59% of Americans believe Trump's policies have made the U.S. economy worse. About 60% believe he has exacerbated the cost of living crisis, and more consumers are worried a recession could be imminent.

At the same time, expectations for Bitcoin to hit new highs this year are fading rapidly. On the Polymarket platform, only 67% of people believe that Bitcoin will break through $110,000 by the end of 2025, while the probability of breaking through $120,000, $130,000 and $150,000 has dropped to 54%, 40% and 30% respectively. In January of this year, these targets were considered quite conservative expectations, which shows that the situation is changing rapidly.

Trump’s political erraticness makes it nearly impossible to predict what will happen next week, let alone next month or next year. This makes predicting Bitcoin’s future movements even more difficult. Any bold and confident price predictions should be treated with caution.

A lot has happened in the past 100 days, but there are still 1,361 days to go.

Related reading: Trump’s 100-day crypto policy “report card”: Why is it difficult to stop the Bitcoin “roller coaster” despite the promises?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Analysis: Due to the collapse of LUNA and FTX, LPs are cautious and medium-sized crypto funds may become hollow in the future

Analysis: Due to the collapse of LUNA and FTX, LPs are cautious and medium-sized crypto funds may become hollow in the future

PANews reported on August 25 that according to The Block, industry insiders revealed that since the collapse of Terra (LUNA) and FTX in 2022, the financing scale of cryptocurrency venture capital has shrunk sharply as LPs have become more cautious. Cryptocurrency venture capital is now competing with ETFs and DATs for capital inflows. Data from The Block Pro shows that 329 funds raised over $86 billion in 2022, but this figure plummeted to $11.2 billion in 2023 and $7.95 billion in 2024. By 2025, 28 funds had raised only $3.7 billion. Both the amount raised and the number of funds are showing a sharp decline, reflecting stricter capital screening by limited partners. While family offices, wealthy individuals, and crypto-native funds remain active in cryptocurrency venture capital, these institutions have significantly withdrawn since 2022. Small, well-funded funds with a size of less than $50 million may have a chance to survive, as will larger funds like Paradigm and a16z. However, mid-sized crypto funds may become hollowed out and eventually disappear.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10132+1.30%
Terra
LUNA$0.1584-2.34%
Terraport
TERRA$0.003159-3.63%
Share
PANews2025/08/25 08:46
Share
Ethereum (ETH) Price Set To Surge To New Highs, But Traders Are Piling Into a Viral 50x DeFi Crypto at $0.035

Ethereum (ETH) Price Set To Surge To New Highs, But Traders Are Piling Into a Viral 50x DeFi Crypto at $0.035

The post Ethereum (ETH) Price Set To Surge To New Highs, But Traders Are Piling Into a Viral 50x DeFi Crypto at $0.035 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Ethereum (ETH) crawls towards its potential breakout, traders are shifting their focus to a new DeFi contender that’s building viral momentum, Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Existing investors are set for a 300% ROI minimum profit at listing. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has crossed more than $14.8 million and has over 15600 investors to date.  Promising aggressive 50x growth projections as ETH makes its systematic ascent. As decentralized finance ecosystems mature at a frenzied pace, Mutuum Finance’s new model is taking liquidity and headlines by storm, setting itself up for a dramatic shift in crypto market sentiment. Ethereum Trades Near $4,296 as Market Cautious, with Mutuum Finance on the Fringe Ethereum (ETH) is currently trading at approximately $4,295.94 with some intraday stability after corrections and ETF-driven volatility recently. The broader crypto market has been defined by muted investor sentiment as Ethereum finds it difficult to consolidate near the $4,100–$4,300 zone amid short-term pressure and macroeconomic conditions. Meanwhile, the narrative wraps up with an update on emerging interest in a viral DeFi project, Mutuum Finance. Mutuum Finance Stage 6 Presale Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is currently in the sixth presale round, priced at $0.035 per token. Following this round, the price increases by 14.29% to $0.04, reflecting growing demand and confidence by early adopters. The presale has already garnered over 15,600 investors and over $14.8 million in funding, reflecting strong early traction and investor interest. A USD-Pegged Stablecoin on Ethereum Mutuum Finance will launch a USD-pegged stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain with the objective of providing a stable, transparent, and secure store of value. The stablecoin will act as a stable digital asset for everyday transactions, decentralized applications, and portfolio stability over the long term. Unlike algorithmic stablecoins, which have always proven to be vulnerable to market volatility, this asset is designed with the…
NEAR
NEAR$2.681-0.07%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10132+1.30%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01301-0.76%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 09:38
Share
Pudgy Penguins CEO: Revenue expected to reach $50 million this year, plans IPO within two years

Pudgy Penguins CEO: Revenue expected to reach $50 million this year, plans IPO within two years

PANews reported on August 25th that Pudgy Penguins CEO Luca Netz stated in an interview that Pudgy Penguins is on track to hit a record $50 million in revenue this year and hopes to see its stock trade on a public exchange by 2027. He added that the specific timeline for the IPO depends on Pudgy's revenue growth. "If we don't go public within the next two years, I'll be very disappointed in myself," he said.
Threshold
T$0.01706+1.18%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00044+46.66%
Salamanca
DON$0.000559+0.35%
Share
PANews2025/08/25 09:43
Share

Trending News

More

Analysis: Due to the collapse of LUNA and FTX, LPs are cautious and medium-sized crypto funds may become hollow in the future

Ethereum (ETH) Price Set To Surge To New Highs, But Traders Are Piling Into a Viral 50x DeFi Crypto at $0.035

Pudgy Penguins CEO: Revenue expected to reach $50 million this year, plans IPO within two years

First Round of Speakers for TOKEN2049 Dubai Revealed

Insider revelations: How was Trump tricked by Ballard's encrypted propaganda post?