Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

By: PANews
2025/04/14 16:25
Moonveil
MORE$0.10132+1.30%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.141-3.79%
HAI
HAI$0.010359+0.39%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1305+1.79%

Author: Stanford HAI (Stanford Artificial Intelligence Institute)

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

Stanford HAI recently released the 456-page "Artificial Intelligence Index Report 2025". Here are some key points about artificial intelligence trends:

1. AI is becoming much more powerful than imagined

In the new benchmarks MMMU, GPQA, and SWE-bench, AI performance improved significantly: scores increased by 18.8%, 48.9%, and 67.3%, respectively. In addition to the benchmarks, AI systems made significant progress in generating high-quality videos, and in some cases, large language models (LLMs) even surpassed humans in timed programming tasks.

Note:

MMMU is a novel, carefully designed benchmark for multi-disciplinary multimodal understanding and reasoning at the university level, aiming to evaluate the expert-level multimodal understanding capabilities of underlying models on a wide range of tasks.

GPQA is a challenging dataset consisting of 448 high-quality and difficult multiple-choice questions written by experts in different fields. Experts who hold or are pursuing a PhD in the corresponding field achieve only 65% accuracy, while highly skilled non-expert verifiers achieve only 34% accuracy despite spending an average of more than 30 minutes and having unlimited access to the Internet.

SWE-bench is a benchmark for evaluating the performance of Large Language Models (LLMs) on real-world software questions collected from GitHub.

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

2. AI is more efficient, accessible, and affordable

Smaller AI models with fewer parameters are becoming increasingly powerful: in just two years, the number of parameters has been reduced by about 100 times, while still scoring over 60% on the Massive Multi-Task Language Understanding (MMLU) test.

The gap between open source and closed source models is also narrowing, with the performance gap falling from 8% to just 1.7% in some benchmarks.

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Furthermore, the cost of inference for systems reaching the level of GPT-3.5 dropped by more than 280 times from November 2022 to October 2024. At the hardware level, costs dropped by 30% per year, while energy efficiency improved by 40% per year.

The threshold for advanced AI is rapidly decreasing. Not to mention the development of sparse models like DeepSeek, where only relevant parameters are activated to answer the user’s query under the Mixture of Experts (MoE) structure, making the whole thing more efficient.

Indeed, as smaller but more powerful AI models continue to emerge, the requirements for AI model training have been reduced, and cost-effective distributed training is expected to become mainstream in the next decade. There are currently some top projects conducting related research based on different theoretical frameworks.

3. AI is increasingly integrated into everyday life

In 2023, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved 223 AI-assisted medical devices, up from just six in 2015. On the roads, self-driving cars are no longer experiments: Waymo, one of the largest operators in the U.S., provides more than 150,000 self-driving rides per week, and Baidu’s Apollo Go fleet of driverless taxis is now operational in several Chinese cities.

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

4. Corporate investment in AI has increased significantly, driving record investments and adoption

The adoption of AI in business is also accelerating: 78% of organizations are using AI in 2024, up from 55% the year before. At the same time, a growing body of research confirms that AI can increase productivity and help close skills gaps across the workforce.

In fact, product-market fit breakdowns will occur more frequently as AI causes customer expectations to grow exponentially, making existing solutions obsolete overnight, leaving incumbents with no chance to adapt.

5. Despite rising optimism about AI globally, Asians are more optimistic about AI

In countries such as China (83%), Indonesia (80%) and Thailand (77%), the majority believe that the benefits of AI products and services outweigh the risks. In contrast, optimism remains far lower in places such as Canada (40%), the United States (39%) and the Netherlands (36%).

However, this attitude is changing: since 2022, optimism has grown significantly in a number of previously skeptical countries, including Germany (up 10%), France (up 10%), Canada (up 8%), the United Kingdom (up 8%) and the United States (up 4%).

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

6. The influence of artificial intelligence in scientific research is increasing, and it has become an important driving force for scientific progress

The growing importance of AI is reflected in major scientific prizes: two Nobel Prizes were awarded for research into deep learning (physics) and its application to protein folding (chemistry), while the Turing Award recognized groundbreaking contributions to reinforcement learning.

Clearly, AI is advancing at an exponential and unexpected pace, which is significant to most people. As a result, AI security is becoming increasingly important. While AI makes forgery easier, cryptography makes it more difficult. Look forward to crypto projects that can leverage the native properties of blockchain (verifiability and transparency) to build practical solutions in this area.

Related reading: Interview with Chris Dixon, founder of a16z: The intersection of artificial intelligence and encryption technology

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Analysis: Due to the collapse of LUNA and FTX, LPs are cautious and medium-sized crypto funds may become hollow in the future

Analysis: Due to the collapse of LUNA and FTX, LPs are cautious and medium-sized crypto funds may become hollow in the future

PANews reported on August 25 that according to The Block, industry insiders revealed that since the collapse of Terra (LUNA) and FTX in 2022, the financing scale of cryptocurrency venture capital has shrunk sharply as LPs have become more cautious. Cryptocurrency venture capital is now competing with ETFs and DATs for capital inflows. Data from The Block Pro shows that 329 funds raised over $86 billion in 2022, but this figure plummeted to $11.2 billion in 2023 and $7.95 billion in 2024. By 2025, 28 funds had raised only $3.7 billion. Both the amount raised and the number of funds are showing a sharp decline, reflecting stricter capital screening by limited partners. While family offices, wealthy individuals, and crypto-native funds remain active in cryptocurrency venture capital, these institutions have significantly withdrawn since 2022. Small, well-funded funds with a size of less than $50 million may have a chance to survive, as will larger funds like Paradigm and a16z. However, mid-sized crypto funds may become hollowed out and eventually disappear.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10132+1.30%
Terra
LUNA$0.1584-2.34%
Terraport
TERRA$0.003159-3.63%
Share
PANews2025/08/25 08:46
Share
Ethereum (ETH) Price Set To Surge To New Highs, But Traders Are Piling Into a Viral 50x DeFi Crypto at $0.035

Ethereum (ETH) Price Set To Surge To New Highs, But Traders Are Piling Into a Viral 50x DeFi Crypto at $0.035

The post Ethereum (ETH) Price Set To Surge To New Highs, But Traders Are Piling Into a Viral 50x DeFi Crypto at $0.035 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Ethereum (ETH) crawls towards its potential breakout, traders are shifting their focus to a new DeFi contender that’s building viral momentum, Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Existing investors are set for a 300% ROI minimum profit at listing. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has crossed more than $14.8 million and has over 15600 investors to date.  Promising aggressive 50x growth projections as ETH makes its systematic ascent. As decentralized finance ecosystems mature at a frenzied pace, Mutuum Finance’s new model is taking liquidity and headlines by storm, setting itself up for a dramatic shift in crypto market sentiment. Ethereum Trades Near $4,296 as Market Cautious, with Mutuum Finance on the Fringe Ethereum (ETH) is currently trading at approximately $4,295.94 with some intraday stability after corrections and ETF-driven volatility recently. The broader crypto market has been defined by muted investor sentiment as Ethereum finds it difficult to consolidate near the $4,100–$4,300 zone amid short-term pressure and macroeconomic conditions. Meanwhile, the narrative wraps up with an update on emerging interest in a viral DeFi project, Mutuum Finance. Mutuum Finance Stage 6 Presale Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is currently in the sixth presale round, priced at $0.035 per token. Following this round, the price increases by 14.29% to $0.04, reflecting growing demand and confidence by early adopters. The presale has already garnered over 15,600 investors and over $14.8 million in funding, reflecting strong early traction and investor interest. A USD-Pegged Stablecoin on Ethereum Mutuum Finance will launch a USD-pegged stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain with the objective of providing a stable, transparent, and secure store of value. The stablecoin will act as a stable digital asset for everyday transactions, decentralized applications, and portfolio stability over the long term. Unlike algorithmic stablecoins, which have always proven to be vulnerable to market volatility, this asset is designed with the…
NEAR
NEAR$2.681-0.07%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10132+1.30%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01301-0.76%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 09:38
Share
Pudgy Penguins CEO: Revenue expected to reach $50 million this year, plans IPO within two years

Pudgy Penguins CEO: Revenue expected to reach $50 million this year, plans IPO within two years

PANews reported on August 25th that Pudgy Penguins CEO Luca Netz stated in an interview that Pudgy Penguins is on track to hit a record $50 million in revenue this year and hopes to see its stock trade on a public exchange by 2027. He added that the specific timeline for the IPO depends on Pudgy's revenue growth. "If we don't go public within the next two years, I'll be very disappointed in myself," he said.
Threshold
T$0.01706+1.18%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00044+46.66%
Salamanca
DON$0.000559+0.35%
Share
PANews2025/08/25 09:43
Share

Trending News

More

Analysis: Due to the collapse of LUNA and FTX, LPs are cautious and medium-sized crypto funds may become hollow in the future

Ethereum (ETH) Price Set To Surge To New Highs, But Traders Are Piling Into a Viral 50x DeFi Crypto at $0.035

Pudgy Penguins CEO: Revenue expected to reach $50 million this year, plans IPO within two years

First Round of Speakers for TOKEN2049 Dubai Revealed

Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose