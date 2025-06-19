Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/19 00:56
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0,252+%0,80
SphereX
HERE$0,000358+%0,28
MAY
MAY$0,04716-%3,14
WHY
WHY$0,00000002854-%10,81

Polygon price continued its freefall, reaching its lowest level since April 21, as the broader crypto sell-off gained momentum.

Polygon (POL) dropped to $0.1915, down 32% from its highest point in May and 74% below its 2024 peak. The crash has pulled its market cap down from $5.68 billion at its peak to $2 billion today.

Polygon has underperformed the broader market due to rising competition in the layer-2 sector. Data shows it holds a total value locked of $1.17 billion and $2.3 billion in stablecoin supply. 

In contrast, Base, the Coinbase-backed layer-2 launched in 2023, has $5.14 billion in TVL and $4.16 billion in stablecoins. Similarly, Arbitrum (ARB) holds over $3 billion in assets and $3.5 billion in stablecoins.

Most importantly, Unichain, launched by Uniswap (UNI) in March, has already gained $1.12 billion in assets and $316 million in stablecoins.

The Polygon token has also tumbled following the shutdown of Polygon zkEVM, which was originally acquired as Hermes for $250 million. The CEO cited delayed technical execution, lack of product-market fit, and overly ambitious goals as key reasons for the decision.

On the positive side, Nansen data indicates that Polygon’s network activity is growing. The number of transactions jumped 33% over the past 30 days to 85.6 million, while active addresses rose 23% to 6.49 million.

Its transactions and addresses are higher than a popular network like Ethereum (ETH). Ethereum’s active addresses rose by 5.5%, while its transactions rose to over 34 million. 

Polygon price technical analysis

polygon price

On the daily chart, the POL token peaked at $0.7672 in December. It has since plunged below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.2950.

POL has also fallen below its 50-day moving average. Additionally, both the MACD and Relative Strength Index have continued to decline.

Therefore, the token will likely continue dropping as sellers target the year-to-date low of $0.1487—around 26% below the current level. A move above the 50% retracement level at $0.2195 would invalidate this bearish outlook.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$13,195-%4,00
Share
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Share
Analysis: Due to the collapse of LUNA and FTX, LPs are cautious and medium-sized crypto funds may become hollow in the future

Analysis: Due to the collapse of LUNA and FTX, LPs are cautious and medium-sized crypto funds may become hollow in the future

PANews reported on August 25 that according to The Block, industry insiders revealed that since the collapse of Terra (LUNA) and FTX in 2022, the financing scale of cryptocurrency venture capital has shrunk sharply as LPs have become more cautious. Cryptocurrency venture capital is now competing with ETFs and DATs for capital inflows. Data from The Block Pro shows that 329 funds raised over $86 billion in 2022, but this figure plummeted to $11.2 billion in 2023 and $7.95 billion in 2024. By 2025, 28 funds had raised only $3.7 billion. Both the amount raised and the number of funds are showing a sharp decline, reflecting stricter capital screening by limited partners. While family offices, wealthy individuals, and crypto-native funds remain active in cryptocurrency venture capital, these institutions have significantly withdrawn since 2022. Small, well-funded funds with a size of less than $50 million may have a chance to survive, as will larger funds like Paradigm and a16z. However, mid-sized crypto funds may become hollowed out and eventually disappear.
Moonveil
MORE$0,10124+%0,93
Terra
LUNA$0,1583-%2,64
Terraport
TERRA$0,003159-%3,54
Share
PANews2025/08/25 08:46
Share
Sam Altman reveals GPT-5 will be released this summer

Sam Altman reveals GPT-5 will be released this summer

PANews reported on June 19 that OpenAI released a 40-minute in-depth interview with its co-founder and CEO Sam Altman. This interview is full of technical content. Altman talked about the
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,063-%8,95
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:03
Share

Trending News

More

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Analysis: Due to the collapse of LUNA and FTX, LPs are cautious and medium-sized crypto funds may become hollow in the future

Sam Altman reveals GPT-5 will be released this summer

Ethereum (ETH) Price Set To Surge To New Highs, But Traders Are Piling Into a Viral 50x DeFi Crypto at $0.035

Pudgy Penguins CEO: Revenue expected to reach $50 million this year, plans IPO within two years