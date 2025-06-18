Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

By: PANews
2025/06/18 23:31
Solana
Capverse
USELESS COIN
Smart Blockchain
Juneo Supernet
PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL (worth $481,000). He still holds 9.26 million USELESS (worth $949,000), with a total profit of $1.29 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

