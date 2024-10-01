WHITE

WhiteRock is a real-world asset protocol designed to tokenize economic rights to traditional financial assets like stocks, bonds, property, options, and derivatives. By bridging traditional finance with blockchain, WhiteRock unlocks global liquidity and simplifies access to equities, fixed income, and other investments. With a focus on transparency and efficiency, WhiteRock empowers users to trade tokenized assets seamlessly while complying with global regulations, reshaping the future of finance.

KohtNo.221

Turulagi$0.00

Täielikult lahjendatud turukapital$0.00

Turuosa%

Kauplemismaht/turukapital (24H)0.00%

Ringlev varu650,000,000,000

Maksimaalne varu1,000,000,000,000

Koguvaru1,000,000,000,000

Ringluse määr0.65%

Väljaandmise kuupäev--

Hind, millega vara esmakordselt välja anti--

Kõigi aegade kõrgeim0.002454836077443205,2025-06-01

Madalaim hind0.000000247894022727,2024-10-01

Avalik plokiahelETH

