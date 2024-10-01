WHITE
WhiteRock is a real-world asset protocol designed to tokenize economic rights to traditional financial assets like stocks, bonds, property, options, and derivatives.
By bridging traditional finance with blockchain, WhiteRock unlocks global liquidity and simplifies access to equities, fixed income, and other investments. With a focus on transparency and efficiency, WhiteRock empowers users to trade tokenized assets seamlessly while complying with global regulations, reshaping the future of finance.
Turulagi$0.00
Täielikult lahjendatud turukapital$0.00
Turuosa%
Kauplemismaht/turukapital (24H)0.00%
Ringlev varu650,000,000,000
Maksimaalne varu1,000,000,000,000
Koguvaru1,000,000,000,000
Ringluse määr0.65%
Väljaandmise kuupäev--
Hind, millega vara esmakordselt välja anti--
Kõigi aegade kõrgeim0.002454836077443205,2025-06-01
Madalaim hind0.000000247894022727,2024-10-01
Avalik plokiahelETH
Sektor
Sotsiaalmeedia
