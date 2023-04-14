PEPE
Pepe is tired of watching everyone play hot potato with the endless derivative Shiba,GME,Turbo,Ass,Floki,Moon Inu coins. The Inu’s have had their day. It’s time for the most recognizable meme in the world to take his reign as king of the memes. Pepe is here to make memecoins great again. Launched stealth with no presale, zero taxes, LP burnt and contract renounced, $PEPE is a coin for the people, forever. Fueled by pure memetic power, let $PEPE show you the way. In Lord Kek we trust.
NimiPEPE
KohtNo.32
Turulagi$0.00
Täielikult lahjendatud turukapital$0.00
Turuosa0.001%
Kauplemismaht/turukapital (24H)0.00%
Ringlev varu420,689,899,653,543.56
Maksimaalne varu420,690,000,000,000
Koguvaru420,689,899,653,543.56
Ringluse määr0.9999%
Väljaandmise kuupäev--
Hind, millega vara esmakordselt välja anti--
Kõigi aegade kõrgeim0.000028247247045764,2024-12-09
Madalaim hind0.000000000010627701,2023-04-14
Avalik plokiahelETH
Sektor
Sotsiaalmeedia
