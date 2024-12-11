MYSTERY
Matt Furie's first publication, The Night Riders, features four unique characters: a frog, a rat, a dragon, and a bat/rat-like creature. This wordless, dreamlike narrative follows these characters through a fantastical landscape. Due to the lack of any text in the book, there has been much speculation about the names of the characters. After extensive research, it has been revealed that the true name of the frog character is "Mystery," and the names of the other three main characters have also come to light. This discovery adds more fascinating details to the fantastical world of The Night Riders.
NimiMYSTERY
KohtNo.2275
Turulagi$0.00
Täielikult lahjendatud turukapital$0.00
Turuosa%
Kauplemismaht/turukapital (24H)0.00%
Ringlev varu420,690,000,000,000
Maksimaalne varu420,690,000,000,000
Koguvaru420,690,000,000,000
Ringluse määr1%
Väljaandmise kuupäev--
Hind, millega vara esmakordselt välja anti--
Kõigi aegade kõrgeim0.000000071625505595,2024-12-24
Madalaim hind0.000000000835682667,2024-12-11
Avalik plokiahelETH
Sektor
Sotsiaalmeedia
