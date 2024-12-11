MYSTERY

Matt Furie's first publication, The Night Riders, features four unique characters: a frog, a rat, a dragon, and a bat/rat-like creature. This wordless, dreamlike narrative follows these characters through a fantastical landscape. Due to the lack of any text in the book, there has been much speculation about the names of the characters. After extensive research, it has been revealed that the true name of the frog character is "Mystery," and the names of the other three main characters have also come to light. This discovery adds more fascinating details to the fantastical world of The Night Riders.

NimiMYSTERY

KohtNo.2275

Turulagi$0.00

Täielikult lahjendatud turukapital$0.00

Turuosa%

Kauplemismaht/turukapital (24H)0.00%

Ringlev varu420,690,000,000,000

Maksimaalne varu420,690,000,000,000

Koguvaru420,690,000,000,000

Ringluse määr1%

Väljaandmise kuupäev--

Hind, millega vara esmakordselt välja anti--

Kõigi aegade kõrgeim0.000000071625505595,2024-12-24

Madalaim hind0.000000000835682667,2024-12-11

Avalik plokiahelETH

TutvustusMatt Furie's first publication, The Night Riders, features four unique characters: a frog, a rat, a dragon, and a bat/rat-like creature. This wordless, dreamlike narrative follows these characters through a fantastical landscape. Due to the lack of any text in the book, there has been much speculation about the names of the characters. After extensive research, it has been revealed that the true name of the frog character is "Mystery," and the names of the other three main characters have also come to light. This discovery adds more fascinating details to the fantastical world of The Night Riders.

Sektor

Sotsiaalmeedia

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceLahtiütlus: Andmed on esitanud cmc ja neid ei tohiks käsitleda investeerimisnõuannetena.