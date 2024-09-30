CHEEMS

“Cheems” is the lord of memes, a small, pitiful, helpless Shiba Inu. We pay respect to everyone who love Cheems, who has undergone various market dumps, project rugs and collapses in crypto market. Cheems is here for y’all, whether you have lost your house, risked your health, or got fucked by Doge, come to Cheems and gather a crowd, together, we can generate more wealth.

NimiCHEEMS

KohtNo.194

Turulagi$0.00

Täielikult lahjendatud turukapital$0.00

Turuosa0.0001%

Kauplemismaht/turukapital (24H)0.00%

Ringlev varu187,495,034,775,398

Maksimaalne varu203,672,960,023,058

Koguvaru203,672,952,644,644.2

Ringluse määr0.9205%

Väljaandmise kuupäev--

Hind, millega vara esmakordselt välja anti--

Kõigi aegade kõrgeim0.000002168945828781,2025-03-25

Madalaim hind0.000000033427737282,2024-09-30

Avalik plokiahelBSC

Tutvustus“Cheems” is the lord of memes, a small, pitiful, helpless Shiba Inu. We pay respect to everyone who love Cheems, who has undergone various market dumps, project rugs and collapses in crypto market. Cheems is here for y’all, whether you have lost your house, risked your health, or got fucked by Doge, come to Cheems and gather a crowd, together, we can generate more wealth.

Sektor

Sotsiaalmeedia

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceLahtiütlus: Andmed on esitanud cmc ja neid ei tohiks käsitleda investeerimisnõuannetena.