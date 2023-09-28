AITECH

Solidus has built an eco-friendly High-Performance Computing (HPC) Data Centre spanning 8,000 sqft in Europe. $AITECH is the world’s first deflationary AI infrastructure utility token, facilitating access to the Artificial Intelligence, GPU Marketplace & Launchpad. GPU Marketplace: Access high-performance GPUs for any task, from smooth cloud gaming to complex AI projects. Rent exactly what you need, for as long as you need it, on the secure, user-friendly platform. No upfront costs, just powerful processing power at competitive rates. AI Marketplace: Discover impactful AI Tools to automate day-to-day business and personal activities on the user-friendly marketplace. Categorized into 3 solutions: Foundational AI Models, AI Agents & Standalone AI Solutions. AITECH Pad Launchpad: Gateway to seed, private & public rounds for premium early-stage projects with a strong focus on AI and infrastructure projects that will become potential clients of the services offered on the AI & GPU Marketplaces. $AITECH stakers gain tiered access, allowing them to participate in these high-potential project launches on the launchpad. $AITECH token powers the Solidus AI Tech ecosystem, enabling seamless service procurement. Conventional payment methods are accepted, with fiat currency transactions seamlessly converted to $AITECH on the Blockchain. Following the unlimited burn mechanism, a percentage of AITECH tokens used for purchasing services will be systematically burnt out of the supply.

KohtNo.589

Turulagi$0.00

Täielikult lahjendatud turukapital$0.00

Turuosa%

Kauplemismaht/turukapital (24H)0.65%

Ringlev varu1,591,358,527

Maksimaalne varu2,000,000,000

Koguvaru1,987,484,352

Ringluse määr0.7956%

Väljaandmise kuupäev--

Hind, millega vara esmakordselt välja anti--

Kõigi aegade kõrgeim0.49763528365825555,2024-03-13

Madalaim hind0.012467981829482607,2023-09-28

Avalik plokiahelBSC

MEXC on teie lihtsaim tee krüpto juurde. Tutvuge maailma juhtiva krüptoraha ostmise, kauplemise ja teenimise börsiga. Kaubelge Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH ja enam kui 3,000 altcoiniga.
Loading...