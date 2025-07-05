Precio de TruthChain (TRUTH)
TruthChain (TRUTH) cotiza actualmente en 0 USD con una cap. de mercado de $ 345.71K USD. El precio de TRUTH a USD se actualiza en tiempo real.
Obtén actualizaciones en tiempo real del precio de TRUTH a USD en MEXC. Mantente informado con los últimos datos y análisis de mercado. Es esencial para tomar decisiones de trading inteligentes en el vertiginoso mercado de las criptomonedas. MEXC es tu plataforma para obtener información precisa sobre el precio de TRUTH.
Durante el día de hoy, el cambio de precio de TruthChain a USD fue de $ 0.
En los últimos 30 días, el cambio de precio de TruthChain a USD fue de $ 0.
En los últimos 60 días, el cambio de precio de TruthChain a USD fue de $ 0.
En los últimos 90 días, el cambio de precio de TruthChain a USD fue de $ 0.
|Período
|Cambio (USD)
|Cambio (%)
|Hoy
|$ 0
|-0.85%
|30 Días
|$ 0
|-48.14%
|60 Días
|$ 0
|-57.13%
|90 Días
|$ 0
|--
Descubre el último análisis de precios de TruthChain: Mín. y Máx. en 24h, ATH y cambios diarios:
+0.31%
-0.85%
-4.11%
Sumérgete en las estadísticas del mercado: capitalización de mercado, volumen de 24h y suministro:
The TruthChain token serves as the backbone of the ecosystem, enabling seamless operations and incentivizing community participation. It has multiple use cases that make it essential to the network’s success and functionality: 1. Validator Rewards: Validators are the nodes hosting neutral and untampered LLMs in the TruthChain network. They play a critical role in maintaining the network’s decentralization and reliability. Tokens are used to reward these validators for their contributions, ensuring the network remains active, secure, and efficient. 2. Transaction Fees: Users querying the TruthChain network for data verification or consensus will pay small transaction fees in tokens. These fees help sustain the ecosystem by compensating validators for their computational efforts. 3. Staking: Tokens can be staked by both validators and users to support the network’s operations. Validators may stake tokens to secure their roles in the ecosystem, while users can stake to earn rewards and participate in securing the network. Staking also acts as a safeguard, discouraging malicious actors from attempting to disrupt the network. 4. Governance: TruthChain is a community-driven project, and the token empowers holders to take part in governance decisions. Token holders can propose and vote on key network upgrades, policy changes, or the inclusion of new LLMs. This ensures that the network evolves according to the collective interest of its community. 5. Access to Services: The token will also act as a medium of exchange for accessing premium features within the ecosystem. Users can use tokens for API calls, advanced verification tools, or other services that require computational resources. These utility-focused applications make the token integral to TruthChain, ensuring it supports decentralization, incentivizes participation, and sustains the ecosystem financially. By aligning incentives with the network’s goals, the token helps establish a reliable, transparent, and censorship-resistant solution for verifying factual data.
Entender la tokenómica de TruthChain (TRUTH) puede proporcionar una visión más profunda sobre su valor a largo plazo y su potencial de crecimiento. Desde cómo se distribuyen los tokens hasta cómo se gestiona el suministro, la tokenómica revela la estructura central de la economía de un proyecto. ¡Conoce ahora la tokenómica extensa de TRUTH!
