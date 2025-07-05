Precio de The Loonies (LOON)
The Loonies (LOON) cotiza actualmente en 0 USD con una cap. de mercado de $ 246.41K USD. El precio de LOON a USD se actualiza en tiempo real.
Obtén actualizaciones en tiempo real del precio de LOON a USD en MEXC. Mantente informado con los últimos datos y análisis de mercado. Es esencial para tomar decisiones de trading inteligentes en el vertiginoso mercado de las criptomonedas. MEXC es tu plataforma para obtener información precisa sobre el precio de LOON.
Durante el día de hoy, el cambio de precio de The Loonies a USD fue de $ 0.
En los últimos 30 días, el cambio de precio de The Loonies a USD fue de $ 0.
En los últimos 60 días, el cambio de precio de The Loonies a USD fue de $ 0.
En los últimos 90 días, el cambio de precio de The Loonies a USD fue de $ 0.
|Período
|Cambio (USD)
|Cambio (%)
|Hoy
|$ 0
|+0.88%
|30 Días
|$ 0
|-0.69%
|60 Días
|$ 0
|-34.10%
|90 Días
|$ 0
|--
Descubre el último análisis de precios de The Loonies: Mín. y Máx. en 24h, ATH y cambios diarios:
+0.49%
+0.88%
+1.85%
Sumérgete en las estadísticas del mercado: capitalización de mercado, volumen de 24h y suministro:
$LOON is the community token for The Loonies NFT collection, an initiative designed to bring together a vibrant and engaged community on the Aptos blockchain. This token embodies the spirit of The Loonies by offering its members access to a range of exclusive content, events, and rewards, all while promoting an inclusive and participatory ecosystem. Launched on August 16 through a fair launch process via the Uptos Launchpad, $LOON marks a significant step in creating a transparent and equitable platform. The fair launch mechanism ensures that the distribution of $LOON tokens is handled impartially, giving every participant an equal opportunity to become a part of the community without favoritism towards early or insider investors. The Loonies community is at the heart of the $LOON project. With a focus on empowering its members, $LOON provides access to unique opportunities that are exclusively available to token holders. This includes special content, exclusive events, and various rewards that enhance the overall experience for the community. By holding $LOON tokens, members can actively engage with the ecosystem, participate in special activities, and benefit from rewards that are tailored to foster long-term involvement and support. As The Loonies continue to grow, the $LOON token will play a central role in expanding the community’s reach and enhancing its engagement. Future plans include introducing additional features and utilities that will further enrich the token’s value and its benefits for holders. The emphasis will remain on nurturing a user-driven environment where the community’s input and participation are crucial to the project’s evolution. The vision behind $LOON is to build a decentralized and inclusive ecosystem where The Loonies community can thrive. By prioritizing community engagement and offering valuable incentives, $LOON aims to create a dynamic and collaborative space where every member has a stake in the project’s success. The ongoing development and expansion of the $LOON ecosystem will continue to reflect the commitment to making The Loonies community a central and thriving part of the Aptos blockchain experience.
Entender la tokenómica de The Loonies (LOON) puede proporcionar una visión más profunda sobre su valor a largo plazo y su potencial de crecimiento. Desde cómo se distribuyen los tokens hasta cómo se gestiona el suministro, la tokenómica revela la estructura central de la economía de un proyecto. ¡Conoce ahora la tokenómica extensa de LOON!
