The Crypto Prophecies is the world’s cutest price-prediction game that is partially owned and operated by its players
To learn more about the project, take a look at our website (https://www.thecryptoprophecies.com/)
Inspired by Pokemon, trading games, price prediction games, and a passion for Technical Analysis and trading currency markets.
Enter the Crypto World and put your proclaimed crypto prophecy to the test. The Crypto Prophecies has all the skills of quick action wager games pitted against real-time strategic decision making as you outwit your opponent with attack and defense choices. Can you foresee the candles before the time runs out?
The game combines both PVP and PVE play modes. Challenge a player for unlimited stakes or enter the Battle arena against the powerful NPC called The Oracle
Each Crypto Prophet is a non-fungible token (NFT) with different attributes and strengths and can be entered into 1vs1 PVP battles where the player with the most points wins and grabs the prize pool.
The ecosystem runs by a Kingdom fee, a tax charged on every game played in the Battle Arena, and on purchases of NFTs in the store.
The Kingdom fee is ten percent (10%) of the NFT cost or total wager in any arena battle mode. The Kingdom fee was created to benefit the community and the token economy. You can learn more about the Kingdom fee in our whitepaper
Battle The Oracle
The Oracle is a PVE and play-to-earn game mode with over 20 levels to test your skills at: Predicting candles faster, and; Real-time magic casting strategy
Play 50x free games per day to earn MPOT tokens, our secondary yet essential in-game currency that can be traded for TCP tokens, used for summoning NFT items & Crypto Prophets, or used as magic booster.
Win battles to unlock higher levels to earn higher MPOT wager winnings and mystery achievement rewards.
Tokenómica y análisis de precio de The Crypto Prophecies (TCP)
Explora los datos clave de la tokenómica y el precio de The Crypto Prophecies (TCP), incluyendo la capitalización de mercado, detalles de suministro, FDV e historial de precios. Comprende el valor actual del token y su posición en el mercado de un vistazo.
Tokenómica de The Crypto Prophecies (TCP): Métricas clave explicadas y casos de uso
Entender la tokenómica de The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) es esencial para analizar su valor a largo plazo, sostenibilidad y potencial.
Métricas clave y cómo se calculan:
Suministro total:
El número máximo de tokens TCP que se han creado o se crearán jamás.
Suministro circulante:
El número de tokens actualmente disponibles en el mercado y en manos del público.
Suministro máx.:
El límite máximo de tokens TCP que pueden existir en total.
FDV (Valoración totalmente diluida):
Calculado como el precio actual × el suministro máximo, lo que da una proyección de la capitalización total del mercado si todos los tokens estuvieran en circulación.
Tasa de inflación:
Refleja la velocidad a la que se introducen nuevos tokens, lo que afecta la escasez y el movimiento del precio a largo plazo.
¿Por qué importan estas métricas para los traders?
Alto suministro circulante = mayor liquidez.
Suministro máximo limitado + baja inflación = potencial de apreciación del precio a largo plazo.
Distribución de tokens transparente = mayor confianza en el proyecto y menor riesgo de control.
Alta FDV con baja capitalización de mercado actual = posibles señales de sobrevaloración.
Ahora que entiendes la tokenómica de TCP ¡explora el precio en vivo del token TCP!
