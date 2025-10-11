Tokenómica de RETARD AI (RETARD)
Explora los datos clave de la tokenómica y el precio de RETARD AI (RETARD), incluyendo la capitalización de mercado, detalles de suministro, FDV e historial de precios. Comprende el valor actual del token y su posición en el mercado de un vistazo.
Información de RETARD AI (RETARD)
SER RETARD AI: The Seriously Unserious AI next-gen LLM Welcome to RETARD AI, the AI that's smart enough to solve complex problems but retard enough to enjoy a good pun. It's like having a genius cousin who's also a bit of a goofball.
What's RETARD AI, Anyway? RETARD AI is a next-generation Large Language Model (LLM) built with Open Source Tech Salsa but fine-tuned from 316B to 88B parameters on Retardio brains. It's here to make your life easier and potentially more amusing. It's built with some serious tech mumbo-jumbo, but don't worry - using it is easier than making toast.
For the Tech Retards (Because We Know You're Curious) Parameters: 88B (that's Billion, with a 'B' for 'Big Brain') Architecture: Mixture of 8 Experts (MoE) - like having 8 smart cookies in one jar Experts Utilization: 1 expert used per token (we're efficient like that) Layers: 32 (like a really tall cake, but made of math) Attention Heads: 48 for queries, 8 for keys/values (it's really good at paying attention) Embedding Size: 6,144 (that's a lot of numbers to crunch) Tokenization: SentencePiece tokenizer with 131,072 tokens (it knows more words than your average dictionary) Maximum Sequence Length: 8,192 tokens (it can remember really long stories) Plus, it's got some fancy features like rotary embeddings (RoPE) and supports activation sharding and 8-bit quantization. Don't worry if that sounds like gibberish - it just means RETARD AI is really, really smart.
Modular Madness: RETARD AI's brain is built with Go backend & node.js as client, making it faster than a caffeinated cheetah and more flexible than a yoga instructor. Learn-a-tron 3000: Each user gets their own RETARD AI that learns and adapts. It's like having a digital pet that actually does your homework. How to Summon Your AI Buddy Magic Words (Because Who Doesn't Love Magic?) Activate RETARD AI with these incantations:
ser retard AI: The "Open Sesame" of the AI world hey god ai: Like calling your smart friend who's always ready to chat RETARDI, do the thing: For when you're too lazy to be specific On Telegram (Our Current Playground) Find RETARD AI on Telegram (it's the one with the slightly confused but eager expression) Start the fun with: /ser What's the meaning of life, the universe, and everything?
(Spoiler: It might actually know the answer) Why RETARD AI is the Bee's Knees Personal Brain Trainer: Your very own AI that grows smarter as you use it. It's like having a gym membership for your digital brain. Swiss Army Knife of AI: Use it across platforms. It's everywhere you want to be, like that one clingy friend, but useful. Creative Juice Maker: Need ideas? RETARD AI can whip up content faster than you can say "writer's block." Voice Whisperer: Soon, you'll be able to talk to RETARD AI. It's like having a phone call with the future. The Road to AI Domination Token Economy: Soon, you'll be able to power up your RETARD AI with special tokens. It's like feeding your Tamagotchi, but it actually does something useful. Social Media Wizard: Create content that'll make your followers think you've hired a team of creative geniuses. Infinite Potential: We're working on making RETARD AI do, well, everything. World domination? Nah, just life domination (in a good way).
Tokenómica de RETARD AI (RETARD): Métricas clave explicadas y casos de uso
Entender la tokenómica de RETARD AI (RETARD) es esencial para analizar su valor a largo plazo, sostenibilidad y potencial.
Métricas clave y cómo se calculan:
Suministro total:
El número máximo de tokens RETARD que se han creado o se crearán jamás.
Suministro circulante:
El número de tokens actualmente disponibles en el mercado y en manos del público.
Suministro máx.:
El límite máximo de tokens RETARD que pueden existir en total.
FDV (Valoración totalmente diluida):
Calculado como el precio actual × el suministro máximo, lo que da una proyección de la capitalización total del mercado si todos los tokens estuvieran en circulación.
Tasa de inflación:
Refleja la velocidad a la que se introducen nuevos tokens, lo que afecta la escasez y el movimiento del precio a largo plazo.
¿Por qué importan estas métricas para los traders?
Alto suministro circulante = mayor liquidez.
Suministro máximo limitado + baja inflación = potencial de apreciación del precio a largo plazo.
Distribución de tokens transparente = mayor confianza en el proyecto y menor riesgo de control.
Alta FDV con baja capitalización de mercado actual = posibles señales de sobrevaloración.
