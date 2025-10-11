El precio en vivo de Quantum Swap hoy es de 0 USD. Sigue las actualizaciones de precio en tiempo real, los gráficos en vivo, la capitalización de mercado, el volumen de 24 horas y más datos de QSWAP en USD. Explora fácilmente la tendencia del precio de QSWAP en MEXC ahora.El precio en vivo de Quantum Swap hoy es de 0 USD. Sigue las actualizaciones de precio en tiempo real, los gráficos en vivo, la capitalización de mercado, el volumen de 24 horas y más datos de QSWAP en USD. Explora fácilmente la tendencia del precio de QSWAP en MEXC ahora.
Información del precio (USD) de Quantum Swap (QSWAP)
Rango de precios en 24 horas:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Mín
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Máx
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
$ 0.00108259
$ 0.00108259$ 0.00108259
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
-1.26%
-15.97%
-15.64%
-15.64%
El precio en tiempo real de Quantum Swap (QSWAP) es de --. Durante las últimas 24 horas, QSWAP se ha operado entre un mínimo de $ 0 y un máximo de $ 0, lo que muestra una volatilidad activa en el mercado. El precio máximo histórico de QSWAP es de $ 0.00108259, mientras que su precio mínimo histórico es de $ 0.
En términos de rendimiento a corto plazo, QSWAP ha cambiado en un -1.26% en la última hora, -15.97% en 24 horas y -15.64% en los últimos 7 días. Esta información te ofrece un resumen rápido de las últimas tendencias de precio y la dinámica del mercado de dicho token en MEXC.
Información del mercado de Quantum Swap (QSWAP)
$ 617.14K
$ 617.14K$ 617.14K
--
----
$ 617.14K
$ 617.14K$ 617.14K
10.00B
10.00B 10.00B
9,999,999,695.445187
9,999,999,695.445187 9,999,999,695.445187
La capitalización de mercado actual de Quantum Swap es de $ 617.14K, con un volumen de trading en 24 horas de --. El suministro circulante de QSWAP es de 10.00B, con un suministro total de 9999999695.445187. Su valor totalmente diluido (FDV) es de $ 617.14K.
Historial de precios de Quantum Swap (QSWAP) en USD
Durante el día de hoy, el cambio de precio de Quantum Swap a USD fue de $ 0. En los últimos 30 días, el cambio de precio de Quantum Swap a USD fue de $ 0. En los últimos 60 días, el cambio de precio de Quantum Swap a USD fue de $ 0. En los últimos 90 días, el cambio de precio de Quantum Swap a USD fue de $ 0.
Período
Cambio (USD)
Cambio (%)
Hoy
$ 0
-15.97%
30 Días
$ 0
-17.49%
60 Días
$ 0
-13.53%
90 Días
$ 0
--
Qué es Quantum Swap (QSWAP)
What is the project about?
Quantum Network is a blockchain platform designed to enhance the scalability, efficiency, and interoperability of digital transactions across multiple blockchain ecosystems. At its core, Quantum Network aims to address some of the fundamental challenges facing the blockchain industry today, including high transaction fees, slow transaction speeds, and the complexities of interacting across different blockchain platforms.
What makes your project unique?
1. AI-Driven Transaction Cost Optimization
Quantum Network uses artificial intelligence to dynamically adjust transaction costs. This AI system analyzes network congestion and user behavior patterns to optimize fees in real-time. By leveraging AI, Quantum ensures that transaction costs are kept at a minimum while maintaining fast processing times, which is crucial for user satisfaction and network scalability.
2. Solana Integration for Cross-Chain Swaps
Quantum Network includes integration with Solana, one of the fastest blockchains, known for its high throughput and low transaction costs. This integration allows users of Quantum Network to perform cross-chain swaps using Solana’s blockchain, which significantly enhances the speed and reduces the cost of transactions, especially for users looking to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) and services outside the Ethereum ecosystem.
3. Layer 2 Solutions
Quantum Network implements advanced Layer 2 solutions to address the common scalability issues associated with many blockchains. By processing transactions off the main chain (Layer 1), Quantum Network ensures faster transaction speeds and lower fees, significantly improving throughput without compromising on security.
History of your project.
Fairly new launch, has only been out 104 days, and has amassed over $100k volume on both DEX and CEX
What’s next for your project?
Layer 2 Blockchain testnet release (under development)
What can your token be used for?
1. Transaction Fees
Tokens can be used to pay for transaction fees on the network. This includes fees for token swaps, smart contract executions, and other on-chain activities. Using the native token for fee payments incentivizes holding and using the token, as it is often required to interact with the platform.
2. Governance
Token holders can participate in the governance of the network, which includes voting on proposals for upgrades or changes to the system. This democratic approach allows token holders to influence the direction of the network's development, policy changes, and feature implementations.
3. Staking
Tokens can be staked by users to participate in the network's security and consensus mechanisms. Staking typically involves locking up a certain amount of tokens to support network operations, such as validating transactions or creating new blocks if the network uses a Proof of Stake (PoS) or similar consensus model. Stakers often receive rewards in the form of additional tokens.
4. Liquidity Provision
Tokens can be used to provide liquidity in decentralized exchanges (DEXs) or liquidity pools within the Quantum Network ecosystem. Liquidity providers often benefit from earning a portion of the transaction fees generated from the trading activity involving their provided liquidity.
5. Incentive Mechanisms
Tokens can be used to incentivize various behaviors within the ecosystem, such as rewarding users for adding content, participating in certain network activities, or promoting the network. These incentives help build a more active and engaged community.
6. Reward Distribution
In the context of Quantum Network's usage fees structure, tokens might be redistributed to holders as part of a reward system, where holders receive a percentage of the transaction fees or other earnings generated by the platform. This can include buyback and burn mechanisms to reduce supply and potentially increase token value, or direct distributions that reward long-term holders and users.
7. Access to Services
Tokens might grant holders access to premium features or services within the Quantum Network ecosystem, such as advanced trading capabilities, early access to new tools, or enhanced data services.
8. Interoperability and Cross-Chain Functionality
In a network designed for cross-chain interoperability, the native token can play a crucial role in facilitating and simplifying transactions across different blockchains, acting as a bridge or intermediary for value transfer.
¿Cuánto valdrá Quantum Swap (QSWAP) en USD mañana, la semana que viene o el mes que viene? ¿Cuál podría ser el valor de tus activos Quantum Swap (QSWAP) en 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028, o incluso dentro de 10 o 20 años? Utiliza nuestra herramienta de predicción de precios para explorar las previsiones a corto y largo plazo sobre Quantum Swap.
Entender la tokenómica de Quantum Swap (QSWAP) puede proporcionar una visión más profunda sobre su valor a largo plazo y su potencial de crecimiento. Desde cómo se distribuyen los tokens hasta cómo se gestiona el suministro, la tokenómica revela la estructura central de la economía de un proyecto. ¡Conoce ahora la tokenómica extensa de QSWAP!
Preguntas relacionadas: Otras preguntas sobre Quantum Swap (QSWAP)
¿Cuánto vale Quantum Swap (QSWAP) hoy?
El precio en vivo de QSWAP en USD es de 0 USD, actualizado en tiempo real con los últimos datos del mercado.
¿Cuál es el precio actual de QSWAP en USD?
El precio actual de QSWAP en USD es de $ 0. Consulta el Conversor MEXC para obtener conversiones precisas de tokens.
¿Cuál es la capitalización de mercado de Quantum Swap?
La capitalización de mercado de QSWAP es de $ 617.14K USD. Capitalización de mercado = Precio actual × Oferta circulante. Indica el valor de mercado total y el ranking del token.
¿Cuál es el suministro circulante de QSWAP?
El suministro circulante de QSWAP es de 10.00B USD.
¿Cuál fue el precio máximo histórico (ATH) de QSWAP?
QSWAP alcanzó un precio ATH de 0.00108259 USD.
¿Cuál es el precio mínimo histórico (ATL) de QSWAP?
QSWAP vio un precio ATL de 0 USD.
¿Cuál es el volumen de trading de QSWAP?
El volumen de trading en vivo de 24 horas para QSWAP es de -- USD.
¿QSWAP subirá más este año?
El precio de QSWAP podría subir este año dependiendo de las condiciones del mercado y el desarrollo del proyecto. Consulta la predicción del precio de QSWAP para obtener un análisis más detallado.
