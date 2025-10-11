Tokenómica de PLURcoin (PLUR)
Tokenómica y análisis de precio de PLURcoin (PLUR)
Explora los datos clave de la tokenómica y el precio de PLURcoin (PLUR), incluyendo la capitalización de mercado, detalles de suministro, FDV e historial de precios. Comprende el valor actual del token y su posición en el mercado de un vistazo.
Información de PLURcoin (PLUR)
PLURcoin is a community-driven cryptocurrency designed to power transactions within the music, entertainment, and festival ecosystems. Built on secure and efficient blockchain technology, PLURcoin enables fast, transparent, and decentralized payments while fostering a global culture of Peace, Love, Unity, and Respect (PLUR) — values that have long been the foundation of dance music and festival culture around the world.
At its core, PLURcoin seeks to become the native digital currency of the entertainment industry, particularly within the electronic dance music (EDM) space. The project’s mission is to bring blockchain benefits to real-world communities that gather around music, art, and shared experiences. By offering an efficient and borderless means of payment, PLURcoin aims to make it easier for fans to buy event tickets, merchandise, and artist-related products, while reducing transaction fees and improving accessibility compared to traditional payment methods.
PLURcoin goes beyond just being a payment method — it is designed to create an entire ecosystem where fans, artists, and event organizers can engage in new and meaningful ways. Through the PLUR Wallet, token holders will soon have access to exclusive digital drops from leading EDM artists, including collectibles, unreleased music, and premium content. These initiatives will provide fans with deeper connections to the artists and events they love, while giving creators a new, blockchain-enabled channel to reward their supporters directly.
The project is actively pursuing partnerships with major EDM festivals around the world, seeking to integrate PLURcoin as a native payment solution at live events. This means fans may one day use PLURcoin not only for online purchases but also for on-site transactions, creating a seamless and modern festival experience. The PLURcoin roadmap also envisions community governance features, where token holders will be able to participate in decision-making processes, such as voting on future partnerships, event sponsorships, or charitable initiatives.
PLURcoin’s commitment to transparency, decentralization, and community participation sets it apart from many other cryptocurrencies. A significant portion of the token supply has already been burned to increase scarcity and demonstrate the team’s dedication to long-term value, while a portion of tokens remains locked for charitable purposes aligned with PLUR principles.
In summary, PLURcoin is about much more than cryptocurrency — it is about uniting a global community under a shared ethos of Peace, Love, Unity, and Respect, using blockchain technology to empower fans, artists, and organizers in the modern entertainment landscape.
Tokenómica de PLURcoin (PLUR): Métricas clave explicadas y casos de uso
Entender la tokenómica de PLURcoin (PLUR) es esencial para analizar su valor a largo plazo, sostenibilidad y potencial.
Métricas clave y cómo se calculan:
Suministro total:
El número máximo de tokens PLUR que se han creado o se crearán jamás.
Suministro circulante:
El número de tokens actualmente disponibles en el mercado y en manos del público.
Suministro máx.:
El límite máximo de tokens PLUR que pueden existir en total.
FDV (Valoración totalmente diluida):
Calculado como el precio actual × el suministro máximo, lo que da una proyección de la capitalización total del mercado si todos los tokens estuvieran en circulación.
Tasa de inflación:
Refleja la velocidad a la que se introducen nuevos tokens, lo que afecta la escasez y el movimiento del precio a largo plazo.
¿Por qué importan estas métricas para los traders?
Alto suministro circulante = mayor liquidez.
Suministro máximo limitado + baja inflación = potencial de apreciación del precio a largo plazo.
Distribución de tokens transparente = mayor confianza en el proyecto y menor riesgo de control.
Alta FDV con baja capitalización de mercado actual = posibles señales de sobrevaloración.
Ahora que entiendes la tokenómica de PLUR ¡explora el precio en vivo del token PLUR!
Predicción de precios de PLUR
¿Quieres saber hacia dónde podría dirigirse PLUR? Nuestra página de predicción de precios de PLUR combina el sentimiento del mercado, tendencias históricas e indicadores técnicos para ofrecerte una visión prospectiva.
¿Por qué deberías elegir MEXC?
MEXC es uno de los principales exchanges de criptomonedas del mundo, confiado por millones de usuarios a nivel global. Ya seas principiante o experto, MEXC es tu forma más fácil de acceder a las criptomonedas.
Aviso legal
Los datos de la tokenómica en esta página provienen de fuentes externas. MEXC no garantiza su exactitud. Realiza una investigación exhaustiva antes de invertir.
Lee y comprende el Acuerdo de Usuario y la Política de Privacidad