Tokenómica de PlayNity (PLY)
Información de PlayNity (PLY)
PlayNity is approaching investors and players community on the Play2Earn growing trend in the metaverse space. Project delivers the possibility to earn from Play2Eearn games without engaging in all in-game process for investors and delivers for players the possibility to play P2E games risk-free without any capital requirement.
In the area of Play2Earn, PlayNity project makes it possible for:
- Players - to have a possibility to play Play2Earn games where they cannot afford to invest the required amount of money to start and maintain earnings.
- Suppliers (investors) - to be able to allocate funds in the Play2Earn gaming expecting some earnings, without sacrificing time and requiring any knowledge about the detailed game mechanics and behind-the-scenes process.
- Trainers who have wide knowledge in the scope of a wide variety of games - to have the possibility to train players and earn money without investment.
- Managers who have experience in managing in-game NFTs and leading groups of scholars and trainers - to be able to earn even more with bigger teams.
In principle, 20% of earned value will be spent on the tokens buyback and burn. It will make circulating tokens less inflationary and at some point, deflationary. 10% will be spent on the DAO maintenance costs, and the remaining 70% of the earnings is planned to be spent on the new in-game NFT purchases as well as releasing its own NFT collections to gather even higher earnings. Above numbers and treasury management policy can be adjusted to meet market conditions.
Tokenómica y análisis de precio de PlayNity (PLY)
Explora los datos clave de la tokenómica y el precio de PlayNity (PLY), incluyendo la capitalización de mercado, detalles de suministro, FDV e historial de precios. Comprende el valor actual del token y su posición en el mercado de un vistazo.
Tokenómica de PlayNity (PLY): Métricas clave explicadas y casos de uso
Entender la tokenómica de PlayNity (PLY) es esencial para analizar su valor a largo plazo, sostenibilidad y potencial.
Métricas clave y cómo se calculan:
Suministro total:
El número máximo de tokens PLY que se han creado o se crearán jamás.
Suministro circulante:
El número de tokens actualmente disponibles en el mercado y en manos del público.
Suministro máx.:
El límite máximo de tokens PLY que pueden existir en total.
FDV (Valoración totalmente diluida):
Calculado como el precio actual × el suministro máximo, lo que da una proyección de la capitalización total del mercado si todos los tokens estuvieran en circulación.
Tasa de inflación:
Refleja la velocidad a la que se introducen nuevos tokens, lo que afecta la escasez y el movimiento del precio a largo plazo.
¿Por qué importan estas métricas para los traders?
Alto suministro circulante = mayor liquidez.
Suministro máximo limitado + baja inflación = potencial de apreciación del precio a largo plazo.
Distribución de tokens transparente = mayor confianza en el proyecto y menor riesgo de control.
Alta FDV con baja capitalización de mercado actual = posibles señales de sobrevaloración.
Ahora que entiendes la tokenómica de PLY ¡explora el precio en vivo del token PLY!
Los datos de la tokenómica en esta página provienen de fuentes externas. MEXC no garantiza su exactitud. Realiza una investigación exhaustiva antes de invertir.