Información de Pichi Finance (PCH)

Pichi Finance is a trustless points trading protocol that leverages on the ERC-6551 standard, to allow price discovery on tokens Pre and Post-TGE.

The ERC-6551 allows for NFTs minted in Pichi to be treated like normal self-custodial wallets - allowing them to own assets, and even points.

We are also creating a platform for users to trade vested and/or locked tokens without the need to compromise private key.

They can then be traded on our marketplace trustlessly, without any collateral needed.