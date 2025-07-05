Precio de MaidSafeCoin (EMAID)
MaidSafeCoin (EMAID) cotiza actualmente en 0.071593 USD con una cap. de mercado de $ 2.21M USD. El precio de EMAID a USD se actualiza en tiempo real.
Obtén actualizaciones en tiempo real del precio de EMAID a USD en MEXC. Mantente informado con los últimos datos y análisis de mercado. Es esencial para tomar decisiones de trading inteligentes en el vertiginoso mercado de las criptomonedas. MEXC es tu plataforma para obtener información precisa sobre el precio de EMAID.
Durante el día de hoy, el cambio de precio de MaidSafeCoin a USD fue de $ 0.
En los últimos 30 días, el cambio de precio de MaidSafeCoin a USD fue de $ -0.0089687915.
En los últimos 60 días, el cambio de precio de MaidSafeCoin a USD fue de $ -0.0226969856.
En los últimos 90 días, el cambio de precio de MaidSafeCoin a USD fue de $ 0.
|Período
|Cambio (USD)
|Cambio (%)
|Hoy
|$ 0
|-0.02%
|30 Días
|$ -0.0089687915
|-12.52%
|60 Días
|$ -0.0226969856
|-31.70%
|90 Días
|$ 0
|--
Descubre el último análisis de precios de MaidSafeCoin: Mín. y Máx. en 24h, ATH y cambios diarios:
--
-0.02%
-2.71%
Sumérgete en las estadísticas del mercado: capitalización de mercado, volumen de 24h y suministro:
MaidSafeCoin serves as a token for Safecoin, a decentralized currency for a decentralized network. Safecoin will serve as the currency for the SAFE network, a network made up of the extra hard disk space, processing power, and data connectivity of its users. Think of it as the sharing economy but for your digital resources. MaidSafe is the company developing the SAFE network to save the world from the perils of centralized data storage. In the current paradigm, the best case is corporations use your data to better target you to their advertisers. The worst case is they leak your private data to the public, as Yahoo, Equifax, Target, and many other companies have already done. The SAFE network ultimately wants to “create a secure, autonomous, data-centric, peer-to-peer network as an alternative to the current server-centric model.” There will be two main users of the network: clients and farmers. The client accesses the various features of the network, such as browsing, storing data, or transferring money. The farmers store and look after your data until it’s needed, at which point they might receive a reward for their efforts. The SAFE network is an “encrypted layer that sits on top of the current internet, allowing for autonomous data storage and networking by replacing three” of the OSI networking layers. MaidSafe, a Scotland based company, started developing the SAFE network in 2006. The presale on April 22nd, 2014 sold 10% of all MaidSafeCoins. You could buy 17,000 MaidSafeCoins for 1 BTC at that time. The company allowed 30 days to try and reach their 8 million dollar fundraising goal, but they reached the target in just 5 hours. The team is currently in stage Alpha 2 on their roadmap. the future of this crypto, quite like other presently available cryptos such as BitShares, Cardano, Dent, looks bright because the concept of having a decentralized internet is a fresh one. As more and more networks—whether data networks or social media—make the shift to decentralization, MaidSafeCoin coins’ value will grow. Just keep an eye on MAID because it is all set to seriously disrupt the internet landscape for the better. The future of this crypto, quite like other presently available cryptos such as BitShares, Cardano, Dent, looks bright because the concept of having a decentralized internet is a fresh one. As more and more networks—whether data networks or social media—make the shift to decentralization, MaidSafeCoin coins’ value will grow. Just keep an eye on MAID because it is all set to seriously disrupt the internet landscape for the better."
MEXC es el exchange de criptomonedas líder en el que confían más de 10 millones de usuarios de todo el mundo. Es reconocido por ser la plataforma con la selección de tokens más amplia, los listados de tokens más rápidos y las tarifas de trading más bajas del mercado. ¡Únete ahora a MEXC para disfrutar de la mayor liquidez y las tarifas más competitivas del mercado!
Entender la tokenómica de MaidSafeCoin (EMAID) puede proporcionar una visión más profunda sobre su valor a largo plazo y su potencial de crecimiento. Desde cómo se distribuyen los tokens hasta cómo se gestiona el suministro, la tokenómica revela la estructura central de la economía de un proyecto. ¡Conoce ahora la tokenómica extensa de EMAID!
Los precios de las criptomonedas están sujetos a grandes riesgos de mercado y a la volatilidad de los precios. Debe invertir en proyectos y productos con los que esté familiarizado y en los que entienda los riesgos que conllevan. Debe considerar cuidadosamente su experiencia de inversión, su situación financiera, sus objetivos de inversión y su tolerancia al riesgo y consultar a un asesor financiero independiente antes de realizar cualquier inversión. Este material no debe interpretarse como asesoramiento financiero. La rentabilidad pasada no es un indicador fiable de la rentabilidad futura. El valor de su inversión puede bajar o subir, y es posible que no recupere el importe invertido. Usted es el único responsable de sus decisiones de inversión. MEXC no se hace responsable de las pérdidas que pueda sufrir. Para más información, consulte nuestras Condiciones de Uso y la Advertencia de Riesgo. Por favor, tenga también en cuenta que los datos relativos a la criptodivisa mencionada que se presentan aquí (como su precio actual en vivo) se basan en fuentes de terceros. Se le presentan "tal cual" y solo con fines informativos, sin representación ni garantía de ningún tipo. Los enlaces proporcionados a sitios de terceros tampoco están bajo el control de MEXC. MEXC no es responsable de la fiabilidad y exactitud de dichos sitios de terceros y de sus contenidos.
|1 EMAID a VND
₫1,883.969795
|1 EMAID a AUD
A$0.10882136
|1 EMAID a GBP
￡0.05226289
|1 EMAID a EUR
€0.06013812
|1 EMAID a USD
$0.071593
|1 EMAID a MYR
RM0.30212246
|1 EMAID a TRY
₺2.85441291
|1 EMAID a JPY
¥10.309392
|1 EMAID a RUB
₽5.63723282
|1 EMAID a INR
₹6.12191743
|1 EMAID a IDR
Rp1,154.72564479
|1 EMAID a KRW
₩97.53758727
|1 EMAID a PHP
₱4.04214078
|1 EMAID a EGP
￡E.3.53239862
|1 EMAID a BRL
R$0.38803406
|1 EMAID a CAD
C$0.09736648
|1 EMAID a BDT
৳8.77944959
|1 EMAID a NGN
₦109.46927665
|1 EMAID a UAH
₴2.98471217
|1 EMAID a VES
Bs7.803637
|1 EMAID a CLP
$66.58149
|1 EMAID a PKR
Rs20.31522968
|1 EMAID a KZT
₸37.17180153
|1 EMAID a THB
฿2.31818134
|1 EMAID a TWD
NT$2.07046956
|1 EMAID a AED
د.إ0.26274631
|1 EMAID a CHF
Fr0.05655847
|1 EMAID a HKD
HK$0.56128912
|1 EMAID a MAD
.د.م0.64218921
|1 EMAID a MXN
$1.33306166
|1 EMAID a PLN
zł0.2577348
|1 EMAID a RON
лв0.30713397
|1 EMAID a SEK
kr0.68371315
|1 EMAID a BGN
лв0.11884438
|1 EMAID a HUF
Ft24.27647037
|1 EMAID a CZK
Kč1.49700963
|1 EMAID a KWD
د.ك0.021835865
|1 EMAID a ILS
₪0.23912062