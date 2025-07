Información de Magnate Finance (MAG)

What is the project about? Lending and borrowing platform native to Base Network with Revenue Sharing tokenomics

What makes your project unique? Novel tokenomics model that aligns long-term interest with token holders and the protocol

History of your project. Built in April 2023, Magnate intended to launch on Arbitrum but took a swift shift to Base because of the recent hype. Later 2023, Magnate will launch on Arbitrum.

What’s next for your project? More L2 expansions. Launch of governance, revenue sharing mechanism launch and NFTs.

What can your token be used for? Stake MAG to get veMAG for: market gauge weight voting protocol revenue sharing governance voting WL spots for NFTs