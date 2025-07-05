Precio de Lunyr (LUN)
Lunyr (LUN) cotiza actualmente en 0.0078287 USD con una cap. de mercado de $ 21.16K USD. El precio de LUN a USD se actualiza en tiempo real.
Obtén actualizaciones en tiempo real del precio de LUN a USD en MEXC. Mantente informado con los últimos datos y análisis de mercado. Es esencial para tomar decisiones de trading inteligentes en el vertiginoso mercado de las criptomonedas. MEXC es tu plataforma para obtener información precisa sobre el precio de LUN.
Durante el día de hoy, el cambio de precio de Lunyr a USD fue de $ 0.
En los últimos 30 días, el cambio de precio de Lunyr a USD fue de $ -0.0002687154.
En los últimos 60 días, el cambio de precio de Lunyr a USD fue de $ -0.0011555364.
En los últimos 90 días, el cambio de precio de Lunyr a USD fue de $ 0.
|Período
|Cambio (USD)
|Cambio (%)
|Hoy
|$ 0
|--
|30 Días
|$ -0.0002687154
|-3.43%
|60 Días
|$ -0.0011555364
|-14.76%
|90 Días
|$ 0
|--
Descubre el último análisis de precios de Lunyr: Mín. y Máx. en 24h, ATH y cambios diarios:
--
--
0.00%
Sumérgete en las estadísticas del mercado: capitalización de mercado, volumen de 24h y suministro:
Lunyr (pronounced Lunar), however, is one of the most unique implementations of blockchain yet, aiming to be a decentralized, and peer-to-peer knowledge database, aka the “Blockchain-based Wikipedia”. It strives to be the most innovative and comprehensive source of knowledge in domains like crypto projects, technology, finance, law, investment, and more, on the web. The cofounders of Lunyr are Arnold Pham, Andrew Tran, and Christopher Smith. The Lunyr ICO ended on 26th April 2017, with around USD 0.3 million in capital being generated. The open beta was then launched on 30th January 2018. It is based on the Ethereum network. The reward system which enables writers to earn rewards for authoring articles was also launched at the same time, allowing writers to earn LUN coins in exchange for quality pieces. Initially, Lunyr will mostly focus on the world of cryptocurrencies and related domains, with emphasis on up and coming projects. After an active and dedicated community of readers and writers is developed, Lunyr will branch into other areas such as science and technology, investment, finance, etc. Lunyr is unique in its vision, and usage of the blockchain technology in order to provide a comprehensive, decentralised, crowdsource, and peer-reviewed vault of knowledge, open and free to everyone. Lunyr aims to not only be a knowledge encyclopedia for the web, but also intends to enhance the blockchain technology by giving DApps (Decentralised Applications) the ability to tap into the knowledge base and access real-time data. This innovative feature can be used in applications ranging from Virtual Reality to Artificial Intelligence. The decentralised and peer-to-peer nature of Lunyr allows all content on the knowledge-base to be free from manipulation, and censorship. Since all submissions are peer-reviewed by the community, the chances of incorrect or dubious data making its way onto the encyclopedia are very low.
Entender la tokenómica de Lunyr (LUN) puede proporcionar una visión más profunda sobre su valor a largo plazo y su potencial de crecimiento. Desde cómo se distribuyen los tokens hasta cómo se gestiona el suministro, la tokenómica revela la estructura central de la economía de un proyecto. ¡Conoce ahora la tokenómica extensa de LUN!
Los precios de las criptomonedas están sujetos a grandes riesgos de mercado y a la volatilidad de los precios. Debe invertir en proyectos y productos con los que esté familiarizado y en los que entienda los riesgos que conllevan. Debe considerar cuidadosamente su experiencia de inversión, su situación financiera, sus objetivos de inversión y su tolerancia al riesgo y consultar a un asesor financiero independiente antes de realizar cualquier inversión. Este material no debe interpretarse como asesoramiento financiero. La rentabilidad pasada no es un indicador fiable de la rentabilidad futura. El valor de su inversión puede bajar o subir, y es posible que no recupere el importe invertido. Usted es el único responsable de sus decisiones de inversión. MEXC no se hace responsable de las pérdidas que pueda sufrir. Para más información, consulte nuestras Condiciones de Uso y la Advertencia de Riesgo. Por favor, tenga también en cuenta que los datos relativos a la criptodivisa mencionada que se presentan aquí (como su precio actual en vivo) se basan en fuentes de terceros. Se le presentan "tal cual" y solo con fines informativos, sin representación ni garantía de ningún tipo. Los enlaces proporcionados a sitios de terceros tampoco están bajo el control de MEXC. MEXC no es responsable de la fiabilidad y exactitud de dichos sitios de terceros y de sus contenidos.
|1 LUN a VND
₫206.0122405
|1 LUN a AUD
A$0.011899624
|1 LUN a GBP
￡0.005714951
|1 LUN a EUR
€0.006576108
|1 LUN a USD
$0.0078287
|1 LUN a MYR
RM0.033037114
|1 LUN a TRY
₺0.311817121
|1 LUN a JPY
¥1.1273328
|1 LUN a RUB
₽0.61533582
|1 LUN a INR
₹0.670293294
|1 LUN a IDR
Rp126.269337161
|1 LUN a KRW
₩10.665742593
|1 LUN a PHP
₱0.442399837
|1 LUN a EGP
￡E.0.385563475
|1 LUN a BRL
R$0.042431554
|1 LUN a CAD
C$0.010647032
|1 LUN a BDT
৳0.960033481
|1 LUN a NGN
₦11.970473735
|1 LUN a UAH
₴0.326378503
|1 LUN a VES
Bs0.8533283
|1 LUN a CLP
$7.280691
|1 LUN a PKR
Rs2.221471912
|1 LUN a KZT
₸4.064739327
|1 LUN a THB
฿0.252788723
|1 LUN a TWD
NT$0.226406004
|1 LUN a AED
د.إ0.028731329
|1 LUN a CHF
Fr0.006184673
|1 LUN a HKD
HK$0.061377008
|1 LUN a MAD
.د.م0.070223439
|1 LUN a MXN
$0.145848681
|1 LUN a PLN
zł0.02818332
|1 LUN a RON
лв0.033585123
|1 LUN a SEK
kr0.074842372
|1 LUN a BGN
лв0.012995642
|1 LUN a HUF
Ft2.652833282
|1 LUN a CZK
Kč0.163776404
|1 LUN a KWD
د.ك0.0023877535
|1 LUN a ILS
₪0.026147858