Lif3 is an emerging powerhouse protocol in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector that provides a comprehensive suite of features to manage digital assets across multiple blockchains. Encompassing the various products Lif3 has to offer, users are able to safely and securely invest in a multitude of options that best fit their financial goals, preferred strategies, and risk profiles.
The available features include but are not limited to swapping between different cryptocurrencies, yield farming, providing liquidity to earn incentives, and engaging in a decentralized lending market that offers yield on single assets and liquidity paired assets, as well as leveraging. We also offer avenues for users to acquire crypto with credit cards and to trade derivatives on our decentralized spot and perpetual exchange that sup- ports low swap fees and zero price impact trades.
Additionally, with the Lif3 mobile wallet for cryptocurrency, users can easily access and manage their digital assets from their phones on a secured mobile app, making it easy to stay on top of their investments without having to worry about third-party security risks.
Currently, Lif3 is a multi-chain protocol that is operational on Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, and Fantom Opera with plans to expand in the future. And as a part of our commitment to pushing the boundaries of DeFi and making the most innovative and advanced solutions accessible, we have decided to launch our own permissioned Layer 1 (L1) blockchain.
As an extension of our L1 infrastructure, we offer Layer 2 blockchains as a Service. This allows developers to build on top of the permissioned Lif3 Chain and utilize its high-speed infrastructure and security to power their DeFi applications.
Lastly, a crucial element of our success has been due to our very own Lif3 community. We are proud to have a highly engaged and passionate user base that actively contributes to the growth of Lif3 through governance, constructive feedback, suggestions, and social engagement. This collaborative approach is the key to building a strong and sustainable DeFi ecosystem.
Our team is committed to delivering the ultimate DeFi experience to investors of all types, whether they are looking for low risk and low maintenance investments or seeking more exciting high yield opportunities. We strive to be at the forefront of the DeFi revolution and evolve the emerging sector of the financial industry.
Tokenómica y análisis de precio de LIF3 LSHARE (LSHARE)
Explora los datos clave de la tokenómica y el precio de LIF3 LSHARE (LSHARE), incluyendo la capitalización de mercado, detalles de suministro, FDV e historial de precios. Comprende el valor actual del token y su posición en el mercado de un vistazo.
Tokenómica de LIF3 LSHARE (LSHARE): Métricas clave explicadas y casos de uso
Entender la tokenómica de LIF3 LSHARE (LSHARE) es esencial para analizar su valor a largo plazo, sostenibilidad y potencial.
Métricas clave y cómo se calculan:
Suministro total:
El número máximo de tokens LSHARE que se han creado o se crearán jamás.
Suministro circulante:
El número de tokens actualmente disponibles en el mercado y en manos del público.
Suministro máx.:
El límite máximo de tokens LSHARE que pueden existir en total.
FDV (Valoración totalmente diluida):
Calculado como el precio actual × el suministro máximo, lo que da una proyección de la capitalización total del mercado si todos los tokens estuvieran en circulación.
Tasa de inflación:
Refleja la velocidad a la que se introducen nuevos tokens, lo que afecta la escasez y el movimiento del precio a largo plazo.
¿Por qué importan estas métricas para los traders?
Alto suministro circulante = mayor liquidez.
Suministro máximo limitado + baja inflación = potencial de apreciación del precio a largo plazo.
Distribución de tokens transparente = mayor confianza en el proyecto y menor riesgo de control.
Alta FDV con baja capitalización de mercado actual = posibles señales de sobrevaloración.
Ahora que entiendes la tokenómica de LSHARE ¡explora el precio en vivo del token LSHARE!
Predicción de precios de LSHARE
¿Quieres saber hacia dónde podría dirigirse LSHARE? Nuestra página de predicción de precios de LSHARE combina el sentimiento del mercado, tendencias históricas e indicadores técnicos para ofrecerte una visión prospectiva.
Aviso legal
Los datos de la tokenómica en esta página provienen de fuentes externas. MEXC no garantiza su exactitud. Realiza una investigación exhaustiva antes de invertir.