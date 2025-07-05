Precio de Jewels Da Goat (JEWELS)
Jewels Da Goat (JEWELS) cotiza actualmente en 0 USD con una cap. de mercado de $ 23.18K USD. El precio de JEWELS a USD se actualiza en tiempo real.
Obtén actualizaciones en tiempo real del precio de JEWELS a USD en MEXC. Mantente informado con los últimos datos y análisis de mercado. Es esencial para tomar decisiones de trading inteligentes en el vertiginoso mercado de las criptomonedas. MEXC es tu plataforma para obtener información precisa sobre el precio de JEWELS.
Durante el día de hoy, el cambio de precio de Jewels Da Goat a USD fue de $ 0.
En los últimos 30 días, el cambio de precio de Jewels Da Goat a USD fue de $ 0.
En los últimos 60 días, el cambio de precio de Jewels Da Goat a USD fue de $ 0.
En los últimos 90 días, el cambio de precio de Jewels Da Goat a USD fue de $ 0.
|Período
|Cambio (USD)
|Cambio (%)
|Hoy
|$ 0
|-2.82%
|30 Días
|$ 0
|-18.65%
|60 Días
|$ 0
|-21.75%
|90 Días
|$ 0
|--
Descubre el último análisis de precios de Jewels Da Goat: Mín. y Máx. en 24h, ATH y cambios diarios:
--
-2.82%
-6.02%
Sumérgete en las estadísticas del mercado: capitalización de mercado, volumen de 24h y suministro:
Jewels holds a special place in the heart of P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm, as the second goat to be rescued and rehabilitated by this beloved sanctuary. P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm, known for its mission to rescue and care for animals in need, has become a safe haven for countless animals, offering them a chance to heal, grow, and thrive. Jewels’ journey to the farm is a testament to the unwavering dedication and compassion of the farm's caretakers, who work tirelessly to provide a better life for every animal that comes through their doors. Before coming to the farm, Jewels had a difficult and uncertain life. She was found in an area where goats were often neglected, wandering without proper care, food, or shelter. Like many animals in similar situations, Jewels was weak, malnourished, and in desperate need of medical attention. It was during this challenging time that P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm stepped in to provide a lifeline. After her rescue, Jewels was brought to the farm, where she was immediately given the medical care, nourishment, and attention she so desperately needed. At P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm, Jewels was given the time and space to heal. The farm’s staff worked closely with veterinarians to ensure her physical recovery, while also focusing on her emotional well-being. She was slowly integrated into the farm’s close-knit community of animals, learning to trust humans and other animals again. This process of rehabilitation took time, but the farm’s nurturing environment proved to be the perfect place for Jewels to regain her strength and confidence. As Jewels settled into her new home, she became a symbol of resilience and hope. Her transformation from a lost, neglected goat to a strong, confident animal was nothing short of remarkable. Her journey was a reminder of the importance of compassion, as well as the power of second chances. Jewels’ story touched the hearts of everyone who encountered her, inspiring others to support the mission of P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm. Today, Jewels continues to live at P'Nuts, where she enjoys the company of other rescued animals and the love of the farm’s devoted staff. She is a beloved figure at the farm, embodying the sanctuary's mission of providing a safe, loving environment for animals in need. Jewels’ story is a shining example of the difference that a caring community can make in the life of an animal, offering hope and healing to those who need it most.
MEXC es el exchange de criptomonedas líder en el que confían más de 10 millones de usuarios de todo el mundo. Es reconocido por ser la plataforma con la selección de tokens más amplia, los listados de tokens más rápidos y las tarifas de trading más bajas del mercado. ¡Únete ahora a MEXC para disfrutar de la mayor liquidez y las tarifas más competitivas del mercado!
Entender la tokenómica de Jewels Da Goat (JEWELS) puede proporcionar una visión más profunda sobre su valor a largo plazo y su potencial de crecimiento. Desde cómo se distribuyen los tokens hasta cómo se gestiona el suministro, la tokenómica revela la estructura central de la economía de un proyecto. ¡Conoce ahora la tokenómica extensa de JEWELS!
Los precios de las criptomonedas están sujetos a grandes riesgos de mercado y a la volatilidad de los precios. Debe invertir en proyectos y productos con los que esté familiarizado y en los que entienda los riesgos que conllevan. Debe considerar cuidadosamente su experiencia de inversión, su situación financiera, sus objetivos de inversión y su tolerancia al riesgo y consultar a un asesor financiero independiente antes de realizar cualquier inversión. Este material no debe interpretarse como asesoramiento financiero. La rentabilidad pasada no es un indicador fiable de la rentabilidad futura. El valor de su inversión puede bajar o subir, y es posible que no recupere el importe invertido. Usted es el único responsable de sus decisiones de inversión. MEXC no se hace responsable de las pérdidas que pueda sufrir. Para más información, consulte nuestras Condiciones de Uso y la Advertencia de Riesgo. Por favor, tenga también en cuenta que los datos relativos a la criptodivisa mencionada que se presentan aquí (como su precio actual en vivo) se basan en fuentes de terceros. Se le presentan "tal cual" y solo con fines informativos, sin representación ni garantía de ningún tipo. Los enlaces proporcionados a sitios de terceros tampoco están bajo el control de MEXC. MEXC no es responsable de la fiabilidad y exactitud de dichos sitios de terceros y de sus contenidos.
|1 JEWELS a VND
₫--
|1 JEWELS a AUD
A$--
|1 JEWELS a GBP
￡--
|1 JEWELS a EUR
€--
|1 JEWELS a USD
$--
|1 JEWELS a MYR
RM--
|1 JEWELS a TRY
₺--
|1 JEWELS a JPY
¥--
|1 JEWELS a RUB
₽--
|1 JEWELS a INR
₹--
|1 JEWELS a IDR
Rp--
|1 JEWELS a KRW
₩--
|1 JEWELS a PHP
₱--
|1 JEWELS a EGP
￡E.--
|1 JEWELS a BRL
R$--
|1 JEWELS a CAD
C$--
|1 JEWELS a BDT
৳--
|1 JEWELS a NGN
₦--
|1 JEWELS a UAH
₴--
|1 JEWELS a VES
Bs--
|1 JEWELS a CLP
$--
|1 JEWELS a PKR
Rs--
|1 JEWELS a KZT
₸--
|1 JEWELS a THB
฿--
|1 JEWELS a TWD
NT$--
|1 JEWELS a AED
د.إ--
|1 JEWELS a CHF
Fr--
|1 JEWELS a HKD
HK$--
|1 JEWELS a MAD
.د.م--
|1 JEWELS a MXN
$--
|1 JEWELS a PLN
zł--
|1 JEWELS a RON
лв--
|1 JEWELS a SEK
kr--
|1 JEWELS a BGN
лв--
|1 JEWELS a HUF
Ft--
|1 JEWELS a CZK
Kč--
|1 JEWELS a KWD
د.ك--
|1 JEWELS a ILS
₪--