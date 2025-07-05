Precio de I wish I held (REGRET)
I wish I held (REGRET) cotiza actualmente en 0 USD con una cap. de mercado de $ 4,90K USD. El precio de REGRET a USD se actualiza en tiempo real.
Obtén actualizaciones en tiempo real del precio de REGRET a USD en MEXC. Mantente informado con los últimos datos y análisis de mercado. Es esencial para tomar decisiones de trading inteligentes en el vertiginoso mercado de las criptomonedas. MEXC es tu plataforma para obtener información precisa sobre el precio de REGRET.
Durante el día de hoy, el cambio de precio de I wish I held a USD fue de $ 0.
En los últimos 30 días, el cambio de precio de I wish I held a USD fue de $ 0.
En los últimos 60 días, el cambio de precio de I wish I held a USD fue de $ 0.
En los últimos 90 días, el cambio de precio de I wish I held a USD fue de $ 0.
|Período
|Cambio (USD)
|Cambio (%)
|Hoy
|$ 0
|--
|30 Días
|$ 0
|-6,37%
|60 Días
|$ 0
|-9,32%
|90 Días
|$ 0
|--
Descubre el último análisis de precios de I wish I held: Mín. y Máx. en 24h, ATH y cambios diarios:
--
--
0,00%
Sumérgete en las estadísticas del mercado: capitalización de mercado, volumen de 24h y suministro:
I Wish I Held ($REGRET) $REGRET is the ultimate token of reflection and resilience, born from the lessons of missed opportunities and fleeting moments in crypto. It serves as a reminder that persistence, patience, and belief in the journey are the keys to avoiding the pangs of regret. The Vision $REGRET isn’t just a token; it’s a movement. It embodies the powerful realization that true success comes not from chasing every trend but from committing to a strategy and holding firm when doubt clouds judgment. It speaks to every trader, investor, and dreamer who has ever whispered, "I wish I held." The Mission The $REGRET token aims to inspire the crypto community to embrace discipline, endure market turbulence, and trust in the long-term potential of their investments. By holding $REGRET, you're holding more than a token; you're holding a commitment to growth, learning, and seizing future opportunities. Key Principles: Persistence Pays: Highlighting the importance of consistency and a long-term mindset. No More "What Ifs": Empowering the community to act with conviction and avoid the pain of looking back with regret. Learning Through Reflection: Turning past mistakes into fuel for a more confident and determined future. The $REGRET Narrative Crypto is full of "what ifs." $REGRET flips the script, offering a token that isn’t about missed chances but about owning your choices and making them count. Whether you’re here to HODL, learn, or inspire, $REGRET reminds us that the biggest regret isn’t what you did—it’s what you didn’t do. Join the $REGRET movement and ensure your future self thanks you for the choices you make today. Persistence is key. Don’t just wish you held. Hold.
Entender la tokenómica de I wish I held (REGRET) puede proporcionar una visión más profunda sobre su valor a largo plazo y su potencial de crecimiento. Desde cómo se distribuyen los tokens hasta cómo se gestiona el suministro, la tokenómica revela la estructura central de la economía de un proyecto. ¡Conoce ahora la tokenómica extensa de REGRET!
