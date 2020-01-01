Tokenómica de FairERC20 (FERC)
Información de FairERC20 (FERC)
What is the project about? FERC20 is essentially based on the ERC20 standard. It combines the decentralized issuance method of BRC20 and the programmability of ERC20 smart contracts to create a new set of token protocol standards to make token issuance on Ethereum more fair.
What makes your project unique? It combines the decentralized issuance method of BRC20 and the programmability of ERC20 smart contracts to create a new set of token protocol standards to make token issuance on Ethereum more fair.
History of your project. FERC20 is based on the ERC20 standard protocol, so it has features that BRC20 does not have, including but not limited to:
It is convenient to transfer money in wallets familiar to the public, without downloading new wallet software;
It can be used in Ethereum's powerful DEFI ecosystem, including DEX, lending, multi-signature, etc.;
FERC20 tokens have no owner authority, that is, no owner tokens;
Tick characters can be upgraded;
There is no pre-mining, the total amount of tokens is mined from zero until the hardcap is reached;
Highly decentralized, the system architecture is serverless, including search, search and other functions, all carried out in smart contracts;
Users interact directly with the contract.
What’s next for your project? However, FERC20 is implemented on Ethereum after all, and it still needs to prevent Sybil attacks and smart contract robots. Therefore, the protocol adds three sets of attributes based on the ERC20 standard contract:
Freeze period: When the user mints coins for the first time, he will enter the freezing period. If he wants to continue minting coins during the freezing period, he needs to pay a tip to the platform. For every additional coin, the tip is doubled. For example: 0.00025 ETH will be paid for the first coin minting during the freezing period, 0.0005 ETH will be paid for the second time, and 0.001 ETH will be paid for the third time... It should be noted
Tokenómica y análisis de precio de FairERC20 (FERC)
Explora los datos clave de la tokenómica y el precio de FairERC20 (FERC), incluyendo la capitalización de mercado, detalles de suministro, FDV e historial de precios. Comprende el valor actual del token y su posición en el mercado de un vistazo.
Tokenómica de FairERC20 (FERC): Métricas clave explicadas y casos de uso
Entender la tokenómica de FairERC20 (FERC) es esencial para analizar su valor a largo plazo, sostenibilidad y potencial.
Métricas clave y cómo se calculan:
Suministro total:
El número máximo de tokens FERC que se han creado o se crearán jamás.
Suministro circulante:
El número de tokens actualmente disponibles en el mercado y en manos del público.
Suministro máx.:
El límite máximo de tokens FERC que pueden existir en total.
FDV (Valoración totalmente diluida):
Calculado como el precio actual × el suministro máximo, lo que da una proyección de la capitalización total del mercado si todos los tokens estuvieran en circulación.
Tasa de inflación:
Refleja la velocidad a la que se introducen nuevos tokens, lo que afecta la escasez y el movimiento del precio a largo plazo.
¿Por qué importan estas métricas para los traders?
Alto suministro circulante = mayor liquidez.
Suministro máximo limitado + baja inflación = potencial de apreciación del precio a largo plazo.
Distribución de tokens transparente = mayor confianza en el proyecto y menor riesgo de control.
Alta FDV con baja capitalización de mercado actual = posibles señales de sobrevaloración.
Ahora que entiendes la tokenómica de FERC ¡explora el precio en vivo del token FERC!
Predicción de precios de FERC
¿Quieres saber hacia dónde podría dirigirse FERC? Nuestra página de predicción de precios de FERC combina el sentimiento del mercado, tendencias históricas e indicadores técnicos para ofrecerte una visión prospectiva.
Aviso legal
Los datos de la tokenómica en esta página provienen de fuentes externas. MEXC no garantiza su exactitud. Realiza una investigación exhaustiva antes de invertir.