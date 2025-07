Información de Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH)

Eigenpie is the first isolated liquid restaking platform for ETH LSTs, leveraging the infrastructure of EigenLayer and allowing LST holders to earn more.

As a SubDAO created within the Magpie ecosystem, Eigenpie contributes to EigenLayer by enabling a process known as liquid restaking.

Sitio web oficial: https://www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake