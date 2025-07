Informaci贸n de Dog Emoji On Solana (馃悤)

Dog Emoji (馃悤) is a community-driven dog-based memecoin on the Solana blockchain. Dog Emoji (馃悤) was launched on October 28th, 2024 by an anonymous party, and has since been taken over and driven by the community. The Dog Emoji (馃悤) community incorporates the emoji into memes as the core subject of content, as well as incorporating it into phrases such as "I've got that 馃悤 in me," and spamming the emoji en masse in threads on social media.

Sitio web oficial: https://dogemojicoin.com/