Información de cryptopunks bot (BOT)

$bot is a meme token, launched on Solana via pump (dot) fun. It was created by an OG CryptoPunks claimer and celebrates the culture and success of the most iconic NFT project to date. It has no roadmap or utility. It is all about creativity, art, humor, and of course memes. No strings attached. A community of OGs and new memecoin holders is brought together to network and exchange. The bot is working!

Sitio web oficial: https://pump.fun/coin/zAgSwaSC2XjeM545v4YT4ifMpnxkuEE1f8Fq2Ygpump