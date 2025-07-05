Precio de Crazy Tiger (CRAZYTIGER)
Crazy Tiger (CRAZYTIGER) cotiza actualmente en 0.0 USD con una cap. de mercado de $ 0.00 USD. El precio de CRAZYTIGER a USD se actualiza en tiempo real.
Obtén actualizaciones en tiempo real del precio de CRAZYTIGER a USD en MEXC. Mantente informado con los últimos datos y análisis de mercado. Es esencial para tomar decisiones de trading inteligentes en el vertiginoso mercado de las criptomonedas. MEXC es tu plataforma para obtener información precisa sobre el precio de CRAZYTIGER.
Durante el día de hoy, el cambio de precio de Crazy Tiger a USD fue de $ 0.
En los últimos 30 días, el cambio de precio de Crazy Tiger a USD fue de $ 0.0000000000.
En los últimos 60 días, el cambio de precio de Crazy Tiger a USD fue de $ 0.0000000000.
En los últimos 90 días, el cambio de precio de Crazy Tiger a USD fue de $ -0.000000000000000000003717198424397942.
|Período
|Cambio (USD)
|Cambio (%)
|Hoy
|$ 0
|--
|30 Días
|$ 0.0000000000
|-8.46%
|60 Días
|$ 0.0000000000
|+6.97%
|90 Días
|$ -0.000000000000000000003717198424397942
|-100.00%
Descubre el último análisis de precios de Crazy Tiger: Mín. y Máx. en 24h, ATH y cambios diarios:
--
--
-4.60%
Sumérgete en las estadísticas del mercado: capitalización de mercado, volumen de 24h y suministro:
What is the project about? Crazy Tiger is a rapidly growing community with an ambition to infiltrate every household and provide you with X. It strives to become the most beloved and successful project by adhering to all market standards and surpassing all indicators. The community of Crazy Tiger is robust and supportive, encouraging each other to succeed. Unlike fraudulent projects that have eroded people's trust in the market, Crazy Tiger aims to restore this trust and ensure the safety of investors. What makes your project unique? Crazy Tiger is a token on the Binance Smart Chain that never stops growing through TRUE deflationary techniques and further income generation for its ecosystem. Crazy. One of the main issues cryptocurrency projects face is the lack of continuous volume. This problem dampens marketing and development during low-volume days/weeks or even months.Crazy Tiger solves this by hedging a portion of the marketing wallet into Yield bearing assets to generate additional income that can be used to develop further, Market, and in the future, reward holders with BSC through Crazy Tiger. History of your project. Crazy Tiger is a token on the Binance Smart Chain that never stops growing through TRUE deflationary techniques and further income generation for its ecosystem. Crazy Tiger launched on April 11, 2023 with Ten Septillion billion CRAZYTIGERtokens. What’s next for your project? Long Term vision is to dominate the metaverse ecosystem (CrazytigerVerse). In CrazytigerVerse, the platform envisions reducing the carbon footprint of a province managed within the global map created. What can your token be used for? Crazy Tiger aims to offer a variety of options to the users for improving their carbon footprints by using green energy and reducing carbon dioxide emissions, planting more trees, and helping to reduce and combat global warming.
Entender la tokenómica de Crazy Tiger (CRAZYTIGER) puede proporcionar una visión más profunda sobre su valor a largo plazo y su potencial de crecimiento. Desde cómo se distribuyen los tokens hasta cómo se gestiona el suministro, la tokenómica revela la estructura central de la economía de un proyecto. ¡Conoce ahora la tokenómica extensa de CRAZYTIGER!
Los precios de las criptomonedas están sujetos a grandes riesgos de mercado y a la volatilidad de los precios. Debe invertir en proyectos y productos con los que esté familiarizado y en los que entienda los riesgos que conllevan. Debe considerar cuidadosamente su experiencia de inversión, su situación financiera, sus objetivos de inversión y su tolerancia al riesgo y consultar a un asesor financiero independiente antes de realizar cualquier inversión. Este material no debe interpretarse como asesoramiento financiero. La rentabilidad pasada no es un indicador fiable de la rentabilidad futura. El valor de su inversión puede bajar o subir, y es posible que no recupere el importe invertido. Usted es el único responsable de sus decisiones de inversión. MEXC no se hace responsable de las pérdidas que pueda sufrir. Para más información, consulte nuestras Condiciones de Uso y la Advertencia de Riesgo. Por favor, tenga también en cuenta que los datos relativos a la criptodivisa mencionada que se presentan aquí (como su precio actual en vivo) se basan en fuentes de terceros. Se le presentan "tal cual" y solo con fines informativos, sin representación ni garantía de ningún tipo. Los enlaces proporcionados a sitios de terceros tampoco están bajo el control de MEXC. MEXC no es responsable de la fiabilidad y exactitud de dichos sitios de terceros y de sus contenidos.
