Tokenómica de CatWifCap (CWC)
Información de CatWifCap (CWC)
CWC (CatWifCap) is a fun and creative token powered by the Efrogs community and built on the Linea blockchain. It’s more than just a memecoin—it represents the excitement, teamwork, and imagination of a passionate group of people who love to innovate together.
CWC recently made a big achievement as the third memecoin to reach Nile Exchange, a major milestone that shows its growing popularity and strong community support. This success highlights the power of the Efrogs community in driving new ideas and making them successful.
The token isn’t just about fun—it also opens doors to rewards, special events, and creative projects. CWC gives its holders a chance to be part of something bigger, whether you’re into collecting, trading, or simply enjoying the playful vibe of the Efrogs. It’s designed to be easy to use and exciting for everyone.
Built on the Linea blockchain, CWC takes advantage of its fast and secure technology. This makes the token easy to trade while staying reliable and scalable as more people join the ecosystem. The Efrogs community has infused the token with their lively spirit, making it stand out as both innovative and enjoyable.
Getting listed on Nile Exchange is a big step for CWC, showing it’s not just another token but a growing and fun force in the memecoin world. This success proves how a strong and creative community like the Efrogs can turn ideas into reality and push the boundaries of what’s possible on community building.
Tokenómica y análisis de precio de CatWifCap (CWC)
Explora los datos clave de la tokenómica y el precio de CatWifCap (CWC), incluyendo la capitalización de mercado, detalles de suministro, FDV e historial de precios. Comprende el valor actual del token y su posición en el mercado de un vistazo.
Tokenómica de CatWifCap (CWC): Métricas clave explicadas y casos de uso
Entender la tokenómica de CatWifCap (CWC) es esencial para analizar su valor a largo plazo, sostenibilidad y potencial.
Métricas clave y cómo se calculan:
Suministro total:
El número máximo de tokens CWC que se han creado o se crearán jamás.
Suministro circulante:
El número de tokens actualmente disponibles en el mercado y en manos del público.
Suministro máx.:
El límite máximo de tokens CWC que pueden existir en total.
FDV (Valoración totalmente diluida):
Calculado como el precio actual × el suministro máximo, lo que da una proyección de la capitalización total del mercado si todos los tokens estuvieran en circulación.
Tasa de inflación:
Refleja la velocidad a la que se introducen nuevos tokens, lo que afecta la escasez y el movimiento del precio a largo plazo.
¿Por qué importan estas métricas para los traders?
Alto suministro circulante = mayor liquidez.
Suministro máximo limitado + baja inflación = potencial de apreciación del precio a largo plazo.
Distribución de tokens transparente = mayor confianza en el proyecto y menor riesgo de control.
Alta FDV con baja capitalización de mercado actual = posibles señales de sobrevaloración.
Ahora que entiendes la tokenómica de CWC ¡explora el precio en vivo del token CWC!
Predicción de precios de CWC
¿Quieres saber hacia dónde podría dirigirse CWC? Nuestra página de predicción de precios de CWC combina el sentimiento del mercado, tendencias históricas e indicadores técnicos para ofrecerte una visión prospectiva.
¿Por qué deberías elegir MEXC?
MEXC es uno de los principales exchanges de criptomonedas del mundo, confiado por millones de usuarios a nivel global. Ya seas principiante o experto, MEXC es tu forma más fácil de acceder a las criptomonedas.
Aviso legal
Los datos de la tokenómica en esta página provienen de fuentes externas. MEXC no garantiza su exactitud. Realiza una investigación exhaustiva antes de invertir.