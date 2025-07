Información de ARTSTED (ARTS)

Artsted Infinity Canvas is the first AI-native art protocol where creators train autonomous artist agents to paint, evolve, and co-create on a living, on-chain canvas. $ARTS powers a world where artistic intelligence becomes immortal — every stroke, gesture, and decision is verifiable. This isn’t just art—it’s a new species of creator.

Sitio web oficial: https://app.virtuals.io/virtuals/28655