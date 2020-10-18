Tokenómica de Artery (ARTR)
Información de Artery (ARTR)
Artery Network is a project launched on its own blockchain (Artery Blockchain) on October 18, 2020. Its main task is to provide the market with tools to improve the data safety on the Internet. So, for example, at the project start a mobile application with the same name was released with Artery Storage and Artery VPN products.Their work is ensured by members of the Artery Network, who allocate resources such as disk space and Internet connection in the same application, in the Artery Node product. Network participants who provide the resources of their devices receive a reward in ARTR project coins depending on the amount of allocated resources. There exists also the Artery Network computer application, which was originally intended for block validation. Finally, from early 2021 the team of developers began to implement the Artery Storage and Artery VPN products, as well as the ability to allocate the resources of personal computers to increase the volume of decentralized storage and the bandwidth of Artery VPN. As of June 2021, products for computer application have successfully passed testing and are ready for release. The ultimate goal of the products is, in addition to providing them to private users, also adapting them for B2B sector. This will result in B2B sector using all the resources of the network, thus providing network members with constant rewards.
The total issue of coins is 4.000.000.000 ARTR. The issue term is approximately 10 years. Coins are mined by means of delegating them. Delegation helps to ensure the coin with liquidity, as well as to support other network participants in becoming validators, thus strengthening the Artery Blockchain. So, for example, as of June 2021, 93% of ARTRs are in delegation. This shows that almost all coins are frozen and not traded on the stock exchange, thus strengthening the coin's rate. Depending on the number of frozen (delegated) coins, a reward is paid to the user, in that way new coins appear on the market. Delegation fees are listed in the WhitePaper of the project. In order to avoid inflation, periods of decreasing remuneration to delegators were undertaken, the first of which took place on April 18, 2021. During the first 7 months of the project, the ARTR rate increased 14 times from $ 0.11 to $ 1.4 (as of June 5, 2021).
The key objective of the project is to win the leading position in providing decentralized solutions for both individual users and B2B market.
Tokenómica y análisis de precio de Artery (ARTR)
Explora los datos clave de la tokenómica y el precio de Artery (ARTR), incluyendo la capitalización de mercado, detalles de suministro, FDV e historial de precios. Comprende el valor actual del token y su posición en el mercado de un vistazo.
Tokenómica de Artery (ARTR): Métricas clave explicadas y casos de uso
Entender la tokenómica de Artery (ARTR) es esencial para analizar su valor a largo plazo, sostenibilidad y potencial.
Métricas clave y cómo se calculan:
Suministro total:
El número máximo de tokens ARTR que se han creado o se crearán jamás.
Suministro circulante:
El número de tokens actualmente disponibles en el mercado y en manos del público.
Suministro máx.:
El límite máximo de tokens ARTR que pueden existir en total.
FDV (Valoración totalmente diluida):
Calculado como el precio actual × el suministro máximo, lo que da una proyección de la capitalización total del mercado si todos los tokens estuvieran en circulación.
Tasa de inflación:
Refleja la velocidad a la que se introducen nuevos tokens, lo que afecta la escasez y el movimiento del precio a largo plazo.
¿Por qué importan estas métricas para los traders?
Alto suministro circulante = mayor liquidez.
Suministro máximo limitado + baja inflación = potencial de apreciación del precio a largo plazo.
Distribución de tokens transparente = mayor confianza en el proyecto y menor riesgo de control.
Alta FDV con baja capitalización de mercado actual = posibles señales de sobrevaloración.
Ahora que entiendes la tokenómica de ARTR ¡explora el precio en vivo del token ARTR!
Aviso legal
Los datos de la tokenómica en esta página provienen de fuentes externas. MEXC no garantiza su exactitud. Realiza una investigación exhaustiva antes de invertir.